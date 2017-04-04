Source : IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd Tuesday, April 4, 2017 4:20PM IST (10:50AM GMT) Launch of PMKVY – RPL (Agri) by IL&FS Skills in Jhaltala, Rajasthan Rajasthan, India IL&FS Skills, a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC), launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in the Agriculture sector under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at IL&FS Institute of Skills Jhaltala in Alwar (Rajasthan) on 2nd Feb, 2017. IL&FS Skills, a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC), launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in the Agriculture sector under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at IL&FS Institute of Skills Jhaltala in Alwar (Rajasthan) on 2nd Feb, 2017. The ceremony was attended by Shri Banna Ram Meena, Chairman-Saras Dairy-Alwar, Mr. Siyaram Meena Gram Sarpanch, Jhaltala, Dr. Rakesh Kumar – Local Veterinary Doctor, Jhaltala, Mr. Ramkishor Meena – Secretary – Dugad Utpadan Samiti, Jhaltala district, farmers, industry personnel & the IL&FS Skills team.



Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency-based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills, and aptitude. RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education.

The programme aims to impart skills training for existing workers to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce to the NSQF under PMKVY RPL scheme. RPL focuses on enhancing the career/ employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to greater standards of living through skill enhancement. It also envisages providing opportunities for reducing inequalities based on certain privileged forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual's prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as a process.

The Project Launch Ceremony was focused upon the RPL project launch and commencement of the first batch of training. During the ceremony, Induction Kits were also distributed to the candidates by Chairman and Sarpanch.



In his introductory speech, Banna Ram Meena said to farmers about producing of clean milk and hygienic house for cattle. Also, he gave insights on various technologies for knowledge enhancement of the candidates like Hydrophonic Unit, Azzola (a new variety of Green fodder), vermicompost technology & goat farming technology. He assured complete support for effective implementation of RPL project in the district and applauded the initiative taken by IL&FS Skills under the aegis of MSDE & NSDC. He also requested to expand the program to other districts. He elaborated on the various schemes available for Dairy Farmers in the department.



Mr. Siyaram Meena Gram Sarpanch, Jhaltala also assured his complete support in terms of sharing details of the Farmers' Group so that more farmers can benefit from RPL program under PMKVY 2. Mr. Siyaram stated his gratitude to MSDE and NSDC for the provision of such types of program for "Dairy Farmers". All the guests also visited the RPL venue and available facilities for conduct of orientation program. The ceremony was concluded with vote of thanks by the IL&FS team.

