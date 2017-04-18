KION Truck Brands Voltas and OM Join Forces in India

Traditional Italian brand OM to be launched on the Indian market

Indian Voltas trucks to be sold under the OM Voltas brand in future

Great potential for OM in the mid-price volume segment

KION CEO Gordon Riske: “This move is a positive example of the synergies resulting from the KION Group’s successful multi-brand strategy”

KION’s Indian forklift truck brand, Voltas, is to join forces with the long-established Italian brand OM in India. To harness the vast market potential of the subcontinent even more effectively, trucks containing Voltas technology will in future be marketed under the name OM Voltas. KION India will also be selling products based on the technology of the Italian KION brand under the sole name of OM. “We will be combining one hundred years of OM technical know-how and 65 years of Voltas expertise. The idea is to strengthen our market position in India by capitalizing further on the KION,” emphasized KION India CEO, Sunil K. Gupta.

“This move in India is a positive example of how we can exploit the synergies that result from the KION Group’s successful multi-brand strategy,” said Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of the KION Group, adding, “The KION brand OM is strong in the volume segment between premium and economy and has great potential in India.”

In addition to products bearing the OM and OM Voltas brand names, KION India also sells industrial trucks, warehouse technology and services under the Baoli and Linde brands. KION India has a production facility in Pune in western India as well as a sales and service network comprising more than 40 branches and dealerships with 80 sales outlets.

The KION Group acquired the material handling businesses of Voltas Limited in 2011. In Italy, products from the KION brand STILL are sold under the OM STILL name. OM STILL is a market leader in Italy. The company OM (Officine Meccaniche) was founded in Brescia in northern Italy in 1917.