Source : KIIT University Monday, April 17, 2017 5:50PM IST (12:20PM GMT) KIIT's Unique Focus Brings Out the Best in Students New Delhi, Delhi, India With opportunities that cover skill development, top quality placement, study abroad, interaction with world's leading academicians and researchers, including Nobel Laureates, sports and extra-curricular activities, KIIT offers much more than merely academic qualification. The institution is proud of its diverse human resources represented by over 27,000 students enrolled in 100 plus academic programmes. They come from all corners of India and over 45 countries because of high brand value of KIIT.



Skills, aptitude and interests of the student community is equally diverse and KIIT, with its focus on all round development, is committed to bring out the best in each and every one of them by providing them the best possible exposure in their chosen field. Such unique focus has made its students high achievers.



Established in 1992 and opened five years later as a multi-disciplinary institute, KIIT University is today one of the most prestigious universities of India. Its commitment to teaching excellence led to the grant of university status under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956 in 2004 and ‘A’ category university status in 2015 by the Ministry of Human Resources Development, Govt. of India. It is also accredited with ‘A’ Grade by NAAC and ‘Tier 1’ (Washington Accord) by NBA.



KIIT is a multi-campus university. Its 23 campuses span 25 sq. km. and have a built-up area of 12 million sq. ft. Each stream of education has a self-contained independent campus replete with Wi-Fi multimedia air-conditioned classrooms, video conferencing, state-of-the-art laboratories, close circuit cameras, seminar halls, auditorium and open air theatres. There are separate hostels for boys and girls with round-the-clock wireless internet. All the hostels have attached canteens serving good quality Indian and continental food. In addition, there are 15 food courts specializing in cuisines from different parts of the world.



KIIT’s cosmopolitan campus is packed with excellent facilities to support individual student’s interest and aptitude. Students of KIIT get full freedom to express their creativity, skill and interest through more than 25 well-organised students’ societies, specializing in fields like automobile, aeronautics, robotics, marketing, finance, fashion, quizzing, music & dance, photography & painting, etc. Faculty and staff proactively encourage them to pursue their interest and excel.



Student community here is highly disciplined due to student friendly governance system and best practices followed by KIIT since its inception. Best practices like choice based credit system, effective tutor-mentor programme, close interaction with the industry and promotion of students’ research and innovation as well as value additions like implementation of SAP supports the culture of excellence.



Above all, students draw motivation from the life of sacrifice and dedication to humanity of Prof. Achyuta Samanta, who converted his childhood struggle and hardship into his strength and single-handedly established KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS), a free residential institute for 25,000 tribal students, with only Rs. 5000. Students see him as a role model, drawing happiness and imbibing the values of ethical conduct, morality and compassion.



Recognizing that this is an age of exposure and value addition, KIIT follows a busy calendar of seminars and conferences on academic themes. Its Central Convention Centre Complex provides an excellent ambience for national and international conferences. The facility houses a world-class auditorium, having a seating capacity of 1600, Guest House, several conference halls, expansive exhibition ground and banquet hall.



These events give students invaluable chance to interact directly with heads of States, top policy makers, legal luminaries, diplomats, scientists, corporate leaders, social workers, authors, sportspersons and winners of prestigious awards, including Nobel laureates and Ramon Magsaysay awardees. Under Nobel Lecture Series, 15 Nobel Laureates have delivered a lecture at KIIT on subjects ranging from medicine, chemistry, physics, biotechnology to economics. While such exposure has given students a chance to draw inspiration, sometimes it has also helped open coveted professional avenues.



As a university with a vision, KIIT promotes sports and games among the students, along with academics. Sports activity in KIIT University is facilitated by KIIT Stadium, Central Indoor Stadium and 13 sports complex distributed in different campuses. Sprawling over an area of 29 acre, KIIT Stadium has the capability to hold day & night matches and can seat upto 35,000 spectators. It has a facility for Cricket (turf wicket), Hockey (Astroturf), Kabaddi, Football, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Throwball, Basketball, Rugby, Handball, Netball and Track & Field (400 m).



KIIT’s Central Indoor Stadium – Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium – is the hub for indoor sports activities. It is one of the biggest in-campus indoor stadiums of the country. It has facilities for Basketball, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Billiards & Snooker (air conditioned), Chess, Carom, Health Club, 12 Station Multi-gym and Yoga Centre. In addition to these two central facilities, 13 Sports Complex are located in different campuses. Each such facility has a swimming pool, multi-gym, besides facility for other sports and games.



Efforts of the institution in the field of sports are now showing result. Exploits of tribal students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), a sister concern of KIIT, is already well known. In addition to winning three international tournaments in Rugby (London -2007, Manchester – 2011 & London – 2014) and representing India in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Youth Olympics, students from this institution have found a place in Indian national team in almost all disciplines of sports. Kiran Manisha Mohanty and Aparajita Gochhikar, well-known names in international chess circuit, are the students of KIIT. Similarly, KIIT has also produced prodigious athletes Amiya Kumar Mallick and Dutee Chand, who participated in Rio Olympics last year. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

