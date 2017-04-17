Source : KIIT University Monday, April 17, 2017 5:10PM IST (11:40AM GMT) KIIT University – An Emerging Hub for Research & Innovation New Delhi, Delhi, India Started in 1992 by eminent educational entrepreneur and social activist Dr. Achyuta Samanta as a modest Industrial Training Institute with only 12 students, KIIT has now emerged as one of the most preferred destinations of professional education in the country. Today KIIT University’s cosmopolitan campus is proud to have more than 27,000 students from all corners of India and around 45 countries. Started in 1992 by eminent educational entrepreneur and social activist Dr. Achyuta Samanta as a modest Industrial Training Institute with only 12 students, KIIT has now emerged as one of the most preferred destinations of professional education in the country. Today KIIT University's cosmopolitan campus is proud to have more than 27,000 students from all corners of India and around 45 countries.



KIIT is a multi-disciplinary university with 28 constituent Schools offering more than 100 academic programmes. It offers a world-class learning experience that is rooted in a rich educational culture of excellence. Recognising the University's high standards, the Govt. of India in the Ministry of Human Resource Development has conferred 'A' Category status to it. It has been reaccredited by NAAC with grade ‘A’, placing it among the top ranking universities of the country. High national standing of the University is bolstered by the NBA accreditation under Washington Accord to its five B.Tech programmes.



KIIT University has achieved a very high visibility in a short span of time due to its high-quality teaching and excellent campus placement. However, along with teaching and placement, research and innovation are important hallmarks of a world-class university. In view of this, the University has placed much emphasis on creating enabling infrastructure and facilities for advanced research in diverse areas. It has set up a Centre for Scientific Research with seed money of US$ 1.2 million, the only private University in the country to establish such a centre. KIIT University has also established a state-of-the-art Central Advanced Research Centre (CARC) on 1.2 lakh sq. ft. built up area for multidisciplinary research.



Apart from these sophisticated central research facilities, specialized laboratories have been established – some in collaboration with the industry and corporate bodies – in various schools. School-level research laboratories such as NI Innovation Centre, SKF-KIIT Advanced Reliability Centre, Green Engine Technology Centre, Thin Film Photovoltaic Lab, High-Frequency Simulation & Fabrication lab, etc., greatly augment research activity at KIIT University. They provide ideal platforms for conducting collaborative research and development work with several partnering agencies and institutions around the world.



To promote innovation and startup entrepreneurship among students as well as in wider society, KIIT opened KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) in 2008. One of its kind initiative in Odisha and among only 60-odd in the country, KIIT-TBI is supported by Department of Science & Technology (DST) and National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Govt. of India.



With focus on Pharma-biotech, Bioinformatics, Exploitive Microbiology, Agri-tech & Information Technology, Robotics, etc., it offers incubation facilities and enables the incubatees to work in a secure, innovative and entrepreneurial environment as they progress through various stages of entrepreneurial development. KIIT-TBI is networked with all TBIs of the country, as well as AABI (Asia Pacific), European UKBI and US NBIA. It is also a member of Asia Pacific Incubator Network (APIN). KIIT-TBI has so far incubated over 37 business entities out of which eight have graduated out to set up full-scale commercial enterprises.



Research accomplishments of the faculty and students demonstrate the positive impact of KIIT’s focus on research and innovation. KIIT has 1800 faculty members, drawn from institutions of repute such as IITs, IIMs, XLRI, IISc, JNU, etc., offering a rigorous curriculum and access to varied learning opportunities and hands-on research. They are actively involved in research and consultancy works attracting financial support to the tune of a few million dollars every year. Currently nearly 100 research and consultancy projects funded by various national and international funding agencies like UBS Promedica Foundation, Switzerland; Karolinska Institute, Sweden; DST, DBT, MNRE, Govt. of India, Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences, etc. are ongoing with substantial budget outlay.



During the past one year, faculty members and research scholars of the University published around 700 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and over 300 papers were presented in national and international seminars and conferences. More than 600 of the research papers have been indexed in international databases like Scopus. The papers have been receiving a good number of citations thereby pushing up the ‘h’ index to 27.



KIIT actively promotes students research and projects of its students have been appreciated at national and international forum, including being selected for the prestigious Indian Science Congress. In recent years, students’ team of KIIT have emerged as a strong contender in the prestigious automobile design competitions, like BAJA SAE, aeronautical design competitions, like Aero Design West, Robotics, Civil, Electrical and Computer Science innovation events. Besides, numerous research papers authored by students have been published in reputed national and international journals. Some have authored research-based books which have been accepted by international publishers like Lambert of Germany.



In a similar success story, more than 400 students of KIIT have established themselves as successful entrepreneurs. Well-known names like Roboticwares, Sadyogi Technology Services, Dream Diaries and Tatwa Technologies have been founded by KIIT alumni. Many more students’ startup ideas are under incubation in KIIT-TBI and other units. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

