Source : KIIT University Monday, April 17, 2017 5:30PM IST (12:00PM GMT) KIIT on Track to Achieve 100% Placement for 2017 Batch New Delhi, Delhi, India Mood is upbeat in KIIT University since the initial phase of the campus placement programme as most of the B.Tech students of 2017 graduating batch from Schools of Engineering have already bagged job offers. Mood is upbeat in KIIT University since the initial phase of the campus placement programme as most of the B.Tech students of 2017 graduating batch from Schools of Engineering have already bagged job offers. The placement season started with a bang and till date 100 plus top-notch companies have rolled out 2700 job offers for a batch size of 2258 eligible B.Tech students. In absolute sense, 85% students have already been placed, over 1000 of them bagging multiple offers.



Key Highlights of the placement drive 2700 plus job offers for 2258 B.Tech students; Over 1400 placed on 'Day 1’ & ‘Day-Zero’

85% students already placed, 1000 plus students bagged multiple offers

100 plus top-notch companies conducted recruitment drive till date

Over 25 companies have confirmed participation in coming months

Highest salary offered is Rs. 26.80 lakh

11 companies offered CTC of Rs. 10.00 lakh or more The number of placed students is set to rise as some of the companies that participated in the campus recruitment process are yet to declare results. On 'Day 1' & ‘Day zero’ itself, 1427 students were picked up. Accenture was the top recruiter with 695 job offers, followed by Cognizant, Wipro, IBM, Infosys, and iNautix. This is a very high 'Day 1' & ‘Day zero’ placement number taking into account number of students appearing the tests, according to the corporate experts. KIIT has an excellent placement conversion rate, the experts said.



"We have commitments from 25 plus reputed companies for campus visits, out of which 15-20 companies will be conducting their recruitment process in the coming months. Like all previous years, we are confident of achieving 100 percent placements this year also," said Prof. Saranjit Singh, Head of KIIT Placement Cell.



KIIT was established as an institution imparting degree engineering programme in 1997 and first batch of students passed out in 2001. Since its inception, the institute has been posting remarkably successful campus placement drives for its students.



While abundance of job offers was very much expected this year also, students are specially delighted because of participation by many 'Dream Status' companies. These companies include multinationals like Amazon, Dell, Envestnet Yodlee, Microsoft, Deloitte, TEK Systems, Mu-Sigma, Nowfloats, VMWare, Directi, Smartprix, Cybage, Zycus, GyanSys, Incture Technologies, CGI, Intel, SAP Labs, Ericsson, Fiat India Automobiles, Barclays, High Radius, Roofpik, HP R&D, Amdocs, ViaSat, etc.



However, it was not an affair featuring only IT companies. Core companies like Shapoorji & Pallonji, TVS Motors, Tata Technologies, Robert Bosch, Zentron Labs, Windmoller & Holscher India, Elegant Shipping, Schneider Electric, Voltas, Mahindra Comviva, Scope International (Standard Chartered), UX Reactors, Soctronics, Jaro Education, Think & Learn, DEHN India, Honda Scooters & Motorcycles India (HSMI), IOTL, Fiat Chrysler, TIL, Sporasteria, Digichamps, Isuzu, JMC Projects, Tata Housing, Simplex Infrastructure, Global Archer, S M Consultants, Adani Ports, Collebera Technologies, Tube Investment India Ltd, Effectual Knowledge Services, Affine Analytics, Atom Technologies, RSB Group, Usha Martin, Electrosteel also participated.



Salary package offered this year is higher compared to previous years. There were 11 companies that offered CTC of Rs. 10 lakh or higher. The highest CTC of Rs. 26.80 lakh was offered by Directi. The average CTC so far has been Rs. 5.00 lakh.



Excellent start of the placement season triggered a wave of joy among the young students, who come from all states of India, as well as their guardians. “I had made up my mind long before to send my son to KIIT because of its student-friendly policies and excellent placement record. Today my decision stands vindicated”, said an overjoyed parent, while expressing his gratitude to KIIT authorities.



Even as Schools of Engineering has once again posted remarkable placement record, placement scenario in other Schools of KIIT University – School of Management, School of Biotechnology, School of Law, School of Computer Application and School of Rural Management looks equally bright. All these Schools have been achieving cent percent placement in past.



Placement process for 2017 graduating batch in these schools commenced from September 2016 and is now in full swing. School of Management is all set to achieve 95% placement for its MBA students by end of April 2017, inferring from initial trends and commitments from the companies. Similarly, School of Law, School of Biotechnology, School of Rural Management and School of Computer Application will also achieve record placement this year.



Personally congratulating the successful students, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS commended their hard work which helped them get through the stringent recruitment process. Rigorous placement training organized by KIIT's Training & Placement Cell prepares each student for the D-Day. He also encouraged the students to avail the excellent opportunity provided by KIIT University, which will enable them to pursue their higher studies in reputed universities and institutes abroad.



KIIT University uniquely places equal emphasis on academic placement, meticulously grooming interested students for higher studies and actively supporting their efforts to secure admission in reputed institutions. It has tie-ups with 140 reputed universities across the world to facilitate the process. Last year, more than 500 students had been selected in reputed national and international institutions / Universities for higher studies. Students got confirmed offers from top universities in Switzerland, France, Norway, Canada, Poland, and Germany for higher studies courses, including Ph.D.



The University is able to achieve excellent placement record consistently on account of its best practices and innovative teaching-learning system, driven by a highly qualified and competent team of faculty, who strive to bring out the best in each and every student. The University has a healthy student-to-faculty ratio of 12:1, with 1800 faculty members offering a rigorous curriculum and access to varied learning opportunities and hands-on research. The faculty are drawn from institutions of repute such as IITs, IIMs, XLRI, IISc, JNU, etc.



Because of its excellence, Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India has conferred it Category 'A' status (on Tandon Committee recommendations) and NBA has accredited it in Tier 1 (Washington Accord) for engineering streams, placing KIIT among the most elite universities of the country. It has also been accredited with 'A' Grade by NAAC for the third time.



Students get unmatched exposure by attending and interacting with eminent academicians, legal luminaries, corporate leaders, policy makers and scientists, who come to KIIT to attend numerous academic conferences, seminars, and workshops organized round the year. Nobel Lecture Series is part of this initiative under which 15 talks by Nobel Laureates have been arranged for the benefit of students and faculty. Apart from these, KIIT has created enormous infrastructure and facilities, which are most conducive to academic pursuit. All these factors go a long way in ensuring that the students are 'market ready' and their success in placement interviews. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

