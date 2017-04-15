Source : JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar Saturday, April 15, 2017 1:50PM IST (8:20AM GMT) NASDAQ:MAR(NASDAQ:MAR) JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar Gears up to Attempt the Guinness World Record® A Scintillating Egg-citing affair Mumbai, Maharashtra, India JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is all set to attempt Guinness World Record® feat for the “longest trail of chocolate eggs” on 16th April, 2017. This initiative is spearheaded by Chef Santosh Rawat, Executive Pastry Chef at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. Apart from this, JW Café; an all-day dining restaurant shall also offer an exhilarating Easter Brunch along with activities for kids. JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is all set to attempt Guinness World Record® feat for the “longest trail of chocolate eggs” on 16th April, 2017. This initiative is spearheaded by Chef Santosh Rawat, Executive Pastry Chef at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. Apart from this, JW Café; an all-day dining restaurant shall also offer an exhilarating Easter Brunch along with activities for kids.



Over 18,000 Easter eggs will be displayed on 170 tables that would be located from the lobby of the hotel through the alley of banquets. The length that the property aims to achieve is more than 2,500 feet (732 meters.) The team at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar attempting for the Guinness World Record® has invested over 105 hours over a period of 6 days, utilizing more than 750 kgs of chocolate.



Post the attempt; these edible chocolate eggs will be displayed for sale. Revenue generated through the sale of the chocolate eggs will be utilized for a social cause and other shall be distributed free of cost to children on the day of the attempt at the hotel.



Commenting on this initiative, Chef Santosh Rawat, Executive Pastry Chef at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar says, “JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has always been one of the five-star luxury hotels who has challenged themselves and been recognized for incredible achievements. With a great support of my team, we are all set to attempt Guinness World Record® feat for the ‘longest trail of chocolate eggs’. We hope this sets a benchmark in the industry.” Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

