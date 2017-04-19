ITI Ltd. Chooses Infor to Facilitate GST Compliance and Speedier Decision Support System

Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, announced that ITI Ltd., the country’s first central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) in the field of telecommunications, will deploy the latest version of Infor LN along with Infor ION and Ming.le for enhanced GST compliance and a speedier decision support system. This will help improve overall organizational collaboration, further to ITI’s business decision of consolidating the database of all its units in their Data Centre located in Bengaluru.



The system is expected to Go Live in September 2017, and ITI will consider cloud adoption in the long-term. E-Tag, a Bengaluru-based firm, is the implementing partner.



ITI chose to upgrade to Infor LN -an ERP solution that delivers agility and fast time-to-value – to provide a comprehensive and transparent centralized architecture with the data and application available at the ITI Data Center, Bengaluru. This next-generation suite of applications comprises Infor solutions such as Infor ION & Mingle, Infor BI, Infor Document Management, Infor EAM and Infor XM. A big advantage of this upgrade is doing away with the need to load any specific application at the user premises, leading to hassle-free management of the system.

With the upgrade to Infor LN, ITI seeks to address functions and challenges such as the duplication of data due to distributed environment, unified financial reporting, streamlining and standardization of business process and the optimization of resources.



“ITI is on the path of revival and is executing ambitious projects at its various units across India: PSLV project, MLLN & Smart Card at Palakkad plant, Encryptors, Mux and SAAS based projects at Bangalore plant, G-Pon, SMPS. HDPE and Li-Ion battery at Rae Bareli plant, Low power BTS at Mankapur plant and Solar power panels at Naini plant. All these projects will be monitored centrally at our Corporate Office using ERP. The database will be centrally located at Bangalore Data Center and thus ITI achieves the ‘integrity & speed’ of data access. We always wanted a single instance of data for the entire company with a single click enabling consolidated view on key issues,” said Shri K. Alagesan, Director Production & Marketing, ITI “and this requirement is achieved by this tool.”



Shri S. Gopu, CMD, ITI is buoyant about the company’s present dynamic plans and future projects. He says, “ITI is executing some prestigious projects of national importance like BharatNet and NFS. ITI also has forayed in to state-of-the-art projects such as IoT, Smart City, Aadhar authentication, Mobile wallet, 3D-printing, etc. Towards this multifaceted approach, decision-making has to be quick and based on current state of execution and latest data. ERP is a tool towards this end.”



“We are proud to partner with ITI, a pioneer in the field of telecommunications equipment manufacturing. Whether it be helping with GST compliance or engaging the company’s millennial workforce, Infor is poised to provide ITI with the highest levels of support to ensure the business is well-equipped to use the new system and to quickly reap the full benefits of the technology upgrade,” said Ashish Dass, Vice President & Managing Director, South Asian Subcontinent, Infor.