Source : Indian School of Business & Finance (ISBF) Thursday, April 6, 2017 12:45PM IST (7:15AM GMT) Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) Organized Annual Teacher's Symposium 2017 New Delhi, Delhi, India To learn about the real world and international relations, Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) affiliate Centre of University of London organized its 2nd Annual Teacher's Symposium 2017at India International Centre Annexe, New Delhi. Counselors, principals and teachers from over 40 schools attended the session. From among the 40 schools, there were schools like – Delhi Public School (DPS) (ALL Branches), Sanskriti School, Modern Public School, St. Columbus School, Mayo College and many more. Chief Guest of the occasion was Dr. James Abdey, Professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).



Dr. Jitin Chadha, Director of ISBF, opened the event with an address in which he welcomed the delegates from schools across the country, as well as Dr. Abdey. London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE) one of the leading Institutions in the world of social sciences.



Session centered on the dual themes of Career Prospects and teaching best practices. The session was organized as a part of ISBF’s continuous endeavor to develop students understanding of contemporary economic dynamics through interaction with the experts in the area.



The first session by Dr. James Abdey was on career prospects after studying economics, finance, business and management. He spoke about a variety of future options available to students after undergraduate study, such as investment banking, hedge funds, actuarial sciences, statistical and mathematical modelling and data sciences, to name a few. Dr. Abdey also pointed out that since being able to make sense of complex data can help us understand the modern world better, it is now an extremely exciting time to possess quantitative skills and these are in high demand. Dr. Abdey’s second session, was based on best practices for teaching economics and quantitative subjects, was equally well received by the audience. Dr. Abdey emphasized that According to London Government figures show almost half the working population have only primary school math skills. Math skills are linked with an array of poor life outcomes such as poison, unemployment, poverty and much more. Dr. James Abdey concluded that the Real World is very complicated; we do our best to understand the real world. We have better technology and with the help of this, our understanding can become better in every way.



On this occasion, Dr. Jitin Chadha, Founder and Director of ISBF discussed about re- route learning. Students know what to learn but they don’t know how to learn. Make your students a good learner so that they become a good person. Dr. Chadha stated that “Education is a progressive discovery of your own Ignorance.”



Lastly, the session was ended up by Question & Answers session that followed the lecture, there were very many questions ranged from the relationship between University of London, LSE and ISBF, understanding student psychology to help them learn better, and differential learning and teaching, among several others and it proved to be highly rewarding intellectual experience.

