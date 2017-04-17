IIM Calcutta in Association with Training.com Announces the First Batch of Executive Program in Digital and Social Media Marketing Strategy

Training.com – a multi-modal learning platform by NIIT and IIM Calcutta has announced the first batch of the Executive Program in Digital and Social Media Marketing Strategy to help build a great career in the field of digital marketing. This is the first Management Program with live virtual classes by IIM Calcutta which is made available on training.com. The six-month program focuses on providing in-depth knowledge on digital and social media marketing and analytics which will help in planning, implementing and measuring the social media strategy to create awareness and ultimately drive sales.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Menon, President, Global Retail Business, NIIT Ltd., said, “The programs offered by training.com are uniquely positioned to meet the changing requirements of the industry. The EPDSMMS program in association with IIM Calcutta has been especially designed to groom managers for various roles in digital and social media marketing thus helping create a pool of competent professionals for the industry."

The initiative has been welcomed by the Program Directors of the EPDSMMS Program, IIM Calcutta. They have expressed their delight in offering the Executive Program in Digital and Social Media Marketing Strategy through training.com, which will help the learners to deep dive into the basic and advanced modules of marketing in the social and digital media platforms thus enabling them to transform into strategic managers.

The Executive Program in Digital and Social Media Marketing Strategy (EPDSMMS) has been designed to provide a solid foundation for marketers who want to specialize in the Digital and Social Media Marketing. The applicant should be a graduate from recognized institute in any discipline and should have a minimum 2 or more years of full time work experience in media, advertising, start-ups, social or digital media, e-commerce or related domains. EPDSMMS will equip professionals to take a wide sweep in digital marketing activities.

EPDSMMS focuses on Digital and Social Media for effective Digital Commerce and Advanced Digital Marketing Strategies along with an introductory module on Marketing Management. The classes will be held twice a week. The program is divided into three modules. The first module would be delivered online on training.com platform over 10 weeks. The next two modules will be conducted as face-to-face classes on IIM Calcutta campus. The two campus visits would be of one-week duration each. The course will be highly experiential and interactive with case studies and presentations by experts from academia as well as industry. Successful candidates will be given certification from IIM Calcutta and will be awarded IIM Calcutta Alumni Status.

The Program is aimed at Marketing, Advertising, Brand, Product and Sales Executives. It is also relevant to Entrepreneurs, E-commerce and Freelance executives. Any professional who is planning to implement digital and social media campaigns to create brand awareness, enhance brand recall, generate leads and enhance customer experience will be benefited from this program.

Professionals undertaking the program will be trained in customer value, satisfaction and relationships, marketing environment, product and brand management, direct marketing, sales promotions, designing content for social media marketing, social media analytics, digital marketing using big data, cross-platform and cross-media digital marketing and much more. The Program faculty will focus on the synergy between in-field practice and in-class learning.

For more information: –

Call: 18002081050 (or) visit https://www.training.com/digital-marketing-courses-online/epdsmms