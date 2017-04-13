Source : Hyundai Motor India Limited Thursday, April 13, 2017 4:08PM IST (10:38AM GMT) KSC:KRX: 00538(KSC:KRX: 00538) Hyundai’s Innovative ‘Comebackpedia’ Tops Meme Marketing New Delhi, Delhi, India Hyundai Motor India Ltd, (HMIL) the country’s car exporter and second largest passenger car manufacturer, received an overwhelming response for its first-of-its-kind innovative digital campaign ‘Comebackpedia’ on the newly launched 2017 Grand i10. The campaign garnered over 6.7 million views across social media. Based on Humour, around 10,400 interesting Memes were generated by users and shared on Social Networking sites. First-of-its-kind innovative content and meme marketing

Collaborated with popular humour artists

Over 6.7 Mn views across Social Media

Over 10,400 Memes in less than 30 Days ‘Comebackpedia’ on the newly launched 2017 Grand i10. The campaign garnered over 6.7 million views across social media. Based on Humour, around 10,400 interesting Memes were generated by users and shared on Social Networking sites.



Commenting on the successful campaign, Mr. Puneet Anand, Sr. General Manager and Group Head – Marketing, HMIL said, “We believe Hero Content always makes the brand distinctive and engages the user effectively. We took humour as the campaign driver by engaging the popular Humour Artists to do the Meme sourcing with fun elements. We are glad that Comebackpedia has received huge popularity and appreciation from our Customers, social media fans and Critics.”



“Comebackpedia” campaign is the first of its kind done by an Auto Brand has utilized Meme marketing to capitalize on the huge popularity of these humor artists amongst the youth with the New 2017 Grand i10. “Comebackpedia”, is a unique encyclopedia of comeback memes with branded video content of popular humor artists like Cyrus Broacha, Vir Das, Mallika Dua, Amit Tandon, Vipul Goyal, Kaneez Surka and Rahul Dua.



The campaign was designed to invite fans to log on to



Campaign related Video content was released in 3 phases. 1st phase – humorous videos of the artists inviting fans to create comeback memes and engage with the brand. 2nd phase – ‘The Comebackpedia Show’, was released which featured winning memes and Artist’s hilarious versions of Come backs in a 2 episode show. The 3rd phase included a dramatic, upbeat and humorous video which concluded the entire campaign with brand integration highlighting ‘The Drive with Besties’ when one buys a new car. Hyundai Motor India Ltd, (HMIL) the country’s car exporter and second largest passenger car manufacturer, received an overwhelming response for its first-of-its-kind innovative digital campaignon the newly launched 2017 Grand i10. The campaign garneredacross social mediaBased on Humour,interesting Memes were generated by users and shared on Social Networking sites.Commenting on the successful campaign,said, “We believe Hero Content always makes the brand distinctive and engages the user effectively. We took humour as the campaign driver by engaging the popular Humour Artists to do the Meme sourcing with fun elements. We are glad that Comebackpedia has received huge popularity and appreciation from our Customers, social media fans and Critics.”“Comebackpedia” campaign is the first of its kind done by an Auto Brand has utilized Meme marketing to capitalize on the huge popularity of these humor artists amongst the youth with the New 2017 Grand i10. “Comebackpedia”, is a unique encyclopedia of comeback memes with branded video content of popular humor artists like Cyrus Broacha, Vir Das, Mallika Dua, Amit Tandon, Vipul Goyal, Kaneez Surka and Rahul Dua.The campaign was designed to invite fans to log on to www.itswowsome.com and create a MEME using the expressions of their favorite humor artists, by simply adding an interesting reaction to a comeback and share with their friends. The most unique MEMEs featured in the video series created by the artists and participants also got a chance to win #Wowsome merchandise.Campaign related Video content was released in 3 phases.– humorous videos of the artists inviting fans to create comeback memes and engage with the brand.‘The Comebackpedia Show’, was released which featured winning memes and Artist’s hilarious versions of Come backs in a 2 episode show. Theincluded a dramatic, upbeat and humorous video which concluded the entire campaign with brand integration highlighting ‘The Drive with Besties’ when one buys a new car. Hyundai India Platforms YouTube: Views: 55 Mn+, Subscribers: 22 K+

Facebook: 8.2 Mn+ Fans

Twitter: 321 K+ Followers

Instagram: 176 K+ Followers



Watch the interesting “Comebackpedia” videos on YouTube links below:

Video 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfh09Hx254g

Video 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8BghJbOK8Y

Video 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYX1DSDmVRQ

Video 4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V05_j-a59J8

Video 5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyYjfxbs6XM Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

