Source : Hyundai Motor India Limited Thursday, April 20, 2017 3:56PM IST (10:26AM GMT) KSC:KRX: 00538(KSC:KRX: 00538) Hyundai Announces Global Launch of the ‘All New Xcent’ New Delhi, Delhi, India Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter launched the All New Xcent for India and Global markets. Embraced with new stylish look, the All New Xcent boasts an attractive proposition of new design with an array of advanced Hi-Tech features for evolving young Indian customers. All New Xcent boasts of Evolved sedan image with Premium & Hi-Tech appeal Powered with New, Bigger, Powerful & Efficient 1.2L Diesel Engine along with proven 1.2L Petrol Engine All New Xcent symbolizes Evolved –‘The Stylish Family Sedan’ for Young and Modern Family Made in India, Made for the World – Over 2.5 Lakh Happy Customers Worldwide All New Xcent for India and Global markets. Embraced with new stylish look, the All New Xcent boasts an attractive proposition of new design with an array of advanced Hi-Tech features for evolving young Indian customers.



Speaking at the Global launch, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “We are very glad to announce the global launch of the All New Xcent for Indian and Global customers. The fast changing trends and rising customer aspirations has always been the key driving force at Hyundai. Considering the evolving market dynamics and customer voice, we keep enhancing our products for customer delight. The All New Xcent symbolizes The Stylish Family Sedan for young and Modern Indian Family. With over 2.5 Lakh cars sold in Domestic and International markets since 2014, we are confident that the All New Xcent will create a new benchmark in its segment offering best Hyundai Experience."



The All New Xcent is designed on 5 Key pillars – Sporty & Evolved Styling, Superior Performance, Advanced & Hi-Tech Imagery, High on Safety & Convenience and Product Confidence.



Sporty and Evolved Styling



The Made in India All New Xcent boasts of Quality, Comfort, Style and Premium look. The exterior projects Progressive design while interiors echo generous flair of Space & Comfort with Premium and Hi-Tech appeal. In the front, All New Xcent features new Hyundai’s signature Cascade Design grille with horizontal chrome slats for bold and wider stance with premium appeal. The new front bumper design with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) along with Fog lamps offers futuristic styling while the swept back headlamps compliments the front with sporty styling.



The rear of All New Xcent offers a completely refreshed and dynamic look. The All New Xcent comes with new premium two piece wrap around tail lamps, Dual Tone bumper along with aesthetically incorporated sleek reflectors, stylish Shark Fin Antenna, Pull type Chrome door handles and aerodynamically designed ORVM's with turn indicators lending premium and sporty appeal to the car.



Key Design Features (Front/Side/Rear)

Superior Performance Engine Power Torque Fuel Efficiency (ARAI figures) 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol 83 ps @ 6,000 rpm 11.6 kgm @ 4,000 rpm 20.14 Kmpl (MT) and

17.36 Kmpl (AT) 1.2L U2 CRDi Diesel 75 ps @4,000 rpm 19.4 kgm @ 1,750 ~ 2,250 rpm 25.4 KMPL (MT) The superior driving performance and dynamics makes the All New Xcent a driver's delight. It offers choice of efficient and advanced powertrains. The proven 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol generates 83 PS power @ 6,000 RPM and 11.6 KGM torque @ 4,000 RPM delivers improved fuel efficiency. The New 1.2L U2 Diesel engine is now bigger and more powerful and generates 75 PS power @ 4,000 RPM with 19.4 KGM of torque @ 1,750 ~ 2,250 RPM delivering improved mileage. Moreover, measures like Alternator Management System help improve fuel efficiency while the First-in Segment Wheel Air Curtains have been added to ensure minimised air turbulence around the wheel area resulting lower Cd (Coefficient of Drag), low NVH, increased fuel efficiency and stability of the car at high speed.



Advanced & Hi-Tech imagery



The Modern and Ergonomically designed driver space in All New Xcent is high on comfort offering advanced technology features. The contemporary interior design integrates premium materials with high quality fit and finish. All New Xcent offers the First-in-Segment 7.0 touch screen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity -Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link thus guarantee seamless connectivity together with Smartphone navigation interface and dedicated Voice recognition button on steering wheel for Advanced Hi-tech appeal and safe driving experience.



Key Features:

1. 7.0 Touch Screen Audio Video System with smart phone connectivity (Apple Car play, Android Auto, Mirror Link, Smartphone Navigation)

2. Voice Recognition and Navigation Support for more convenient and safe driving experience

3. Radio with DRM Compatibility

4. Smart Phone Holder with charging port

5. Steering mounted Controls

6. Rear Power Outlet

7. Battery Saver

8. Gear Shift Indicator for better fuel efficiency

High on Safety & Convenience



With Hyundai Safety comes first. All New Xcent offers advanced safety with Reinforced Body Structure and features like Dual Airbags (Standard), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Central Door Lock, Impact sensing Auto Door unlock, Rear Defogger, Reverse Parking Sensors and Rear Parking Camera with display on large 7.0 Touch Screen. The Fully Automatic Temperature Control along with Rear AC vents further adds to customers’ convenience.



Key features: Dual Airbags (Standard) ABS Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) Rear AC vent Rear Defogger Cooled Glove Box Driver Seat Height Adjustment Tilt Steering Smart key with push button start Rear Parking Camera and sensors Spacious Boot – 407 Litres Rear seat Armrest with cup holder Leather wrapped Steering Wheel Bright and Spacious interiors with new seat upholstery

Product Confidence



2 years unlimited Kilometers warranty for complete peace of mind of customers with lowest maintenance cost in the segment.



Variants and colors



The All New Xcent will be available in 5 variants each in petrol and diesel powertrains with 5 exciting colors.



Prices- Ex showroom Delhi

Variant E E+ S SX SX(O) S AT Petrol Rs. 538,381 593,265 629,254 673,765 751,772 709,916 Diesel Rs. 628,281 683,165 719,154 763,667 841,670 –

