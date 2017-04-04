Source : Archimedes Green Energys (P) Ltd Tuesday, April 4, 2017 12:25PM IST (6:55AM GMT) Hyderabad Firm Comes Out with India’s First Rooftop Wind Turbine to Produce Green Energy AWM Archimedes Wind Mill manufactured with Korean Partnership and Netherlands technology to be showcased and launched during RENEWX-2017 exhibition at HITEX in Hyderabad Hyderabad, India Hyderabad based Archimedes Green Energys (P) Ltd comes out with India’s first Rooftop Wind Turbine to generate Green and sustainable energy.



It is a “Make in India” product, declared Suryaprakash Gajjala, CEO of Archimedes Green Energys (P) Ltd. “We have an MoU with BITS Pilani Goa for Technical Testing and Certification,” he added.



Gajjalla Suryaprakash is the recipient of MSME National Award from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt of India in the past.



“The silent rooftop wind turbines can generate half of a household’s energy needs. And that too it is renewable, clean and green energy,” Suryaprakash added. “Wind power is one of the cleanest sources of renewable energy in the world,” he added.



The prototype product, “AWM Archimedes Wind Mill” soon to be manufactured commercially with Korean Partnership ESCO RTS and Netherlands technology. “The Archimedes Wind Mill” will be showcased during two day expo on renewable energy, RENEWX-2017 exhibition at HITEX in Hyderabad.



“The brand named after the famous Greek mathematician and engineer, it can produce 1500kWh of energy at wind speeds of 5m/s–approximately half an average household's energy use,” Suryaprakash informed.



The first installation of the product is likely to come up at city’s well known land mark, Birla Temple for which the permission processes are underway.



Disclosing this in a press note issued in Hyderabad today, Gajjala Suryaprakash, CEO of Archimedes Green Energys (P) Ltd said, “The product is the outcome of 20 years of R & D (Research & Development) of The Dutch national Marinus Mieremet.” He has perfected the technology, the new and more efficient way of generating power by a wind turbine. “The Dutch have a reputation for obtaining energy by means of windmill,” Suryaprakash added.



“Archimedes Green Energys is setting up a state of the art manufacturing plant in a two acre land at Medchal with a substantial investment. It will have a manufacturing capacity of one lakh units per annum. It will be a global export unit,” Suryaprakash informed.



“The sleek, aesthetically good looking windmill yields more energy, produces little noise, is a bird friendly and also looks very good. The maintenance free turbine can be fixed on top of an apartment, in fields and everywhere. It can rotate 360 degrees,” added Suryaprakash.



It works in low velocity winds from 0.9 meter/second to as high as 14 meters/second. In high winds such as 22 meters/second, it just stops to avoid damage to the turbine.



The two variants—small of 36Kgs and big 112kgs is easily transportable and is available in six impressive colours. The Win Mill comes in Fibre Reinforced Plastic Blades.



Elaborating about the product, Suryaprakash stated that, “The Archimedes windmill is a new type of wind turbine comprising three circular blades which are wrapped around one another and then expanded. This creates a three-dimensional conical turbine, similar to elongated shells found on the beach. The special design ensures that wind is drawn into the turbine.”



The product will find application everywhere especially in Smart City Plans.



“Wind power, as an alternative to burning fossil fuels, is plentiful, renewable, widely distributed, clean, produces no greenhouse gas emissions during operation, consumes no water, and uses little land. Unlike solar power planets, it occupies very little space. The price of the product is not yet fixed,” informed Suryaprakash.



