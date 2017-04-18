Source : Hyatt Tuesday, April 18, 2017 4:05PM IST (10:35AM GMT) NYSE:H(NYSE:H) Hyatt Place Goa/Candolim and Hyatt Regency Chandigarh Bag Prestigious Awards At HICSA 2017 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India At a well-attended award ceremony held in Mumbai for the Hotel Investment Conference-South Asia (HICSA), two Hyatt hotels have been recognized as best in their segment. At a well-attended award ceremony held in Mumbai for the Hotel Investment Conference-South Asia (HICSA), two Hyatt hotels have been recognized as best in their segment. Hyatt Place Goa/Candolim, emerged as the Best New Hotel of the Year in the upper mid-market hotels segment and Hyatt Regency Chandigarh won the Best Upscale Hotel award. The 13th edition of HICSA honored some of the most exemplary hotel brands in the South Asian region.



Commenting on the achievement, Kurt Straub, Vice President of Operations for India, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts India said, “We began our India journey in 1983 and have endeavored to be one of the most preferred hospitality brands in the country. We have always moved forward with this intent. It is an honor for Hyatt Place Goa/Candolim, and Hyatt Regency Chandigarh to have been recognized by HICSA this year. We take this opportunity to thank everyone who worked to make this happen. This achievement not only makes us proud but also fuels our passion to work harder and continue to care for our people and guests. Powered by the purpose of care, Hyatt works to create an environment for people, including its employees, where care and understanding go a long way in building great relationships.”



Hyatt Place Goa/Candolim is the third Hyatt-branded hotel to officially open in Goa, India. The hotel brings the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere, and practical amenities to the Goa area. This is one of the five Hyatt Place hotels to open in India, others being Hyatt Place Hampi, Hyatt Place Pune/Hinjewadi, Hyatt Place Gurgaon/Udyog Vihar and the recently opened Hyatt Place Rameswaram. With 147 spacious guestrooms, Hyatt Place Goa/Candolim is ideally located in the heart of North Goa and is near to Candolim Beach, Calangute Beach and Fort Aguada. It is also in close proximity of popular entertainment and nightlife destinations.



Hyatt Regency Chandigarh opened its doors for the guests in 2016. As part of the Hyatt Regency brand, it has been conceived to foster connections and serve as a dynamic, energizing space where guests can collaborate, share and find inspiration. The hotel is central to the city’s business hub and is part of a premium development that includes the Elante Mall and an office complex that houses key multi-national companies and diplomatic missions. The guests can choose from 211 rooms and rejuvenate at the year-round outdoor pool and fitness centre.



Hyatt’s presence in India is represented by Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Place, and Andaz. Each of the six brands provide a distinct experience for different traveler mindsets across 16 key cities in the country. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

