Hiranandani Foundation Launches “Hiranandani Institute of Learning” at Powai

Beyond just academics: Making young graduates skilled and job-ready Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Hiranandani Foundation launched the Hiranandani Institute of Learning (HIL) at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai. The Institute (HIL) has been set up with the aim of imparting high-quality specialized skills to graduates, which would enable them to become highly trained, professionally qualified and career oriented. Education should not end with just basic academic qualifications. If young graduates find themselves not fully 'job ready', it is because the Indian education system lays more emphasis upon scholarly knowledge, less on inculcating professional skills that would help candidates to not just get employed, but to work their way to the top in those jobs.



“There is a need for an institution which can bridge the huge chasm between academic learning and professional skills required from young graduates,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Institute of Learning.



The Hiranandani Institute of Learning derives its vision from Brand Hiranandani and has the illustrious Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani as its Chairman. It will be ably spearheaded by its dynamic Director – Dr. Manju Nichani, who is herself a proven brand of administrative brilliance and academic distinction. Dr. Manju Nichani is credited with having taken K.C. College and KC College of Management Studies to great heights through her tireless endeavour.



At the Hiranandani Institute of Learning, students will benefit from specialized courses in areas such as Management, New Media, Photography and Corporate Etiquette. These courses have been designed to fulfil specific industry requirements, by focusing on skill enhancement, self-improvement and career development.



The future of Media is digitization and the New Media curriculum at the Hiranandani Institute of Learning will provide intensive training in creating digital Media platforms, said Dr. Manju Nichani, Director, Hiranandani Institute of Learning



While it is essential to acquire professional skills, it is equally vital to have the right business attitude, attire and behavior. Courses in Corporate Etiquette will help students acquire the crucial poise and polish to take them ahead in their chosen fields, added Dr. Manju Nichani.



The Hiranandani Institute of Learning will provide these and more short-term professional courses which will help candidates interested in carving out their own quality niche in the highly competitive industrial market, said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. "All these courses at the Hiranandani Institute of Learning will help students acquire lifelong, the Hiranandani brand of professionalism, quality and proficiency," he concluded.

