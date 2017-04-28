High Powered Mega Event

Against the backdrop of an Indian Government eager to champion smart urban planning models, ‘One Mega Event: Smarter Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’ integrates four well-established expos –3rd Smart Cities India 2017 expo, 2nd Solar India 2017 expo, 2nd Transport India 2017 expo and 4th Water India 2017 expo, while introducing the first-ever Buildings India 2017 expo.

Presented by the Exhibitions India Group from 10-12 May 2017 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, One Mega Event will make New Delhi the global Smart Cities capital during the three days of the event.

In his congratulatory message to the Exhibitions India Group for hosting One Mega Event, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi wrote, “Our Government’s urban development initiatives are aimed at creating state-of-the-art urban spaces. Whether it is the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) or Smart Cities Mission or Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (urban), the welfare of our citizens is central to all initiatives,” adding that it is commendable that One Mega Event aims to provide a platform for interactions on various aspects of urban development. “Such a forum will help the industries and policymakers to learn from the expertise of each other and explore the latest technologies.”

India’s urban population is expected to increase to 843 million by 2050 –accounting for about 50% of the total population. The Prime Minister’s Smart Cities Mission is part of the overall strategy to accommodate the massive urbanisation that is expected in the future. The Centre’s mission to develop 109 cities opens up big opportunities for the private sector.

One Mega Event will showcase opportunities in all facets of a smart city and facilitate networking with decision makers. As municipal corporations across the country formulate their Smart City strategies, the trade fair provides the ideal platform to engage with and learn from industry peers at the forefront of this global phenomenon.

Pointing out that, so far, 60 cities have been identified for financing smart city plans under the Mission, Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu expressed, “Buildings, solar energy, transport, smart cities and the water industry that are part of One Mega Event are important for moving to the next level of urban civilisation.”

Union Minister for Railways Suresh P Prabhu explained that participation of all stakeholders is key in the development of the National Rail Plan 2030, which shall not only take care of existing corridors but also in the identification and development of new corridors and connections. “The Indian Railways are open to all ideas, including suggestions regarding how the Plan should be prepared and implemented.”

Many top government officials will participate in conference sessions specifically designed to educate the industry on the ways in which business and government can work together.

Drawing attention to the aim of the National Urban Health Mission to bring health issues of urban spaces into sharper focus and design schemes that cater specifically to the health needs of urban areas, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, is hopeful that “One Mega Event would incorporate discussions on urban healthcare needs.”

“This mega show promotes smart solutions for efficient use of available assets, resources and infrastructure. It is a platform to discuss and deliberate on issues relevant to green and energy efficient buildings; solar – shaping the clean energy future; green, intelligent, multi-modal urban transport and mobility; smart and sustainable cities; and water for all applications,” said Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group.

Delegates from around 40 countries will examine the latest trends in the use of technologies to implement sustainable urban planning and discuss the common challenges facing them in the future. Participants will experience a higher degree of targeted interactions with global market leaders and the drivers of innovation in the respective sectors.

Co-organiser

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)



Sponsors

Oracle Corporation (Diamond Partner)

Taiwan Excellence (Visitor Bag Partner)

Vikram Solar (Lanyard Partner)

European Union (Worksop Partner)

Embassy of Switzerland (Workshop Partner)

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Workshop Partner)

Ericsson India (Associate Partner)

Hitachi Data System (Associate Partner)



Government Support

Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion

Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Ministry of Power

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Ministry of Rural Development

Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

National Rurban Mission (NRuM)

Digital India Campaign

Make in India Campaign

Skill India Campaign



Additional events