Hamdard Laboratories India, over a 100 year old iconic FMCG company, and one of the largest and trustworthy names in the realm of health, wellness & beauty enters the ready-to-serve beverage segment with the extension of their 100-year old iconic brand RoohAfza. At an event held today, Hamdard launched “ RoohAfza Fusion ” for its consumers, after a phenomenal test market exercise.

RoohAfza Fusion is a unique concept that is being launched for the first time in India. It is a unique combination of RoohAfza with pure fruit juice. In addition to the product concept, the product formulation too is quite unique & comes from the Herbal/ Unani roots of RoohAfza. Fusion’s formulation has the cooling power of 10 herbs .

Fueled by the ambition to innovate & delight consumers, the launch of RoohAfza Fusion is in line with the massive transformation that is happening at Hamdard Laboratories. With the launch of this brand, Hamdard endeavors to target the youth who aspire for convenience, ‘cool’ & on-the-go formats. The test market of RoohAfza Fusion was carried out in September last year in the Delhi/UP region. This launch was a great success showcasing brilliant results & feedback obtained from 50,000 people (including consumers and trade partners). The product achieved primary sales of approximately 9 Lakh units in the launch month itself. Consumer off-takes recorded live from shelves were more than 70%.

Basis the feedback received from the test launch, the product’s packaging has been revamped to connect better with the target audience by showcasing RoohAfza in a brand new, cool avatar. The packaging change conveys the concept of RoohAfza Fusion aptly and has a better shelf throw. Subsequently, basis the in-depth sensory panel study, the recipes of the product were also tweaked for an even better product experience.

To suit varying taste palates & offering a variety to the discerning consumer, RoohAfza Fusion is available in five exciting flavors namely Refreshing Lemon, Delicious Orange, Juicy Mango, Exciting Pineapple & Orange and Luscious Litchi.



Speaking at the launch, Mansoor Ali, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Hamdard said “In the last few years, there has been a perceivable growth in the popularity of ready-to-drink fruit juice based beverages, especially amongst youth. This segment is actually the pivotal force that is driving growths in the overall consumption for this category. There is a perceptible shift of consumers towards natural & herbal products, and this is evident with RoohAfza growing in share in Modern & General trade. Keeping the intrinsic qualities of RoohAfza intact with the presence of 10 natural herbs fused with fruit juice, RoohAfza Fusion sits naturally on this positioning. We are confident that RoohAfza Fusion will create the positive disruption required, and prove to be a category shaker. Consumers are going to love this new avatar of their favorite drink.

RoohAfza Fusion is available in modern Tetrapak aseptic packaging which is known to preserve both the taste & flavor of the product & is offered at a convenient price point of Rs 20 for the 200ml pack. The product will be available across all modern retail and grocery stores in the planned launch markets.