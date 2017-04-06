Source : Häfele Thursday, April 6, 2017 12:47PM IST (7:17AM GMT) Hafele Presents The Designers’ Talk Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Designers’ Talk by Hafele is one such platform that encourages interactions among industry professionals with the underlying thought that “We together can bring a positive change”. In times when concrete development has become a norm across the globe and people are struggling to find space and general comforts of living, the need to engage in responsible dialogues as a community takes prominence. The Designers’ Talk by Hafele is one such platform that encourages interactions among industry professionals with the underlying thought that “We together can bring a positive change”.



The First Edition of the Designers’ Talk was organized by Hafele India Pvt. Ltd. and co-hosted by renowned Architect Karan Grover at the Oberoi Trident Towers, Nariman Point – Mumbai. This was the third and final chapter of the traveling Designers’ Talk after the very successful pilot runs in Bangalore and Delhi last year. The overwhelming response of over 150 attending participants from the buzzing Designers and Architect Fraternity of Mumbai confirmed the promise and need of having such forums. Some eminent names who attended the event were Arch. Premnath (Premnath & Associates), Arch. Chirag Jain (UC Jain), Arch. Mujib, Arch. Nuru Karim, Arch. Prasanth Sutaria, Arch. Bharath (Team One Architects), Arch. Shashi Prabhu (Shashi Prabhu & Associates), Arch. Ratan Batliboi, Arch. Shantanu (Interics Design), Arch. Kshitij Kamat, Arch. Ketan Vaidya (IIID Chairperson of Mumbai Chapter) along with other IIID Architect Members and Architects from team Hafeez Contractor, Ahmed & Associates, Worksphere among others.



The event unfolded with an invigorating presentation made by Mr. Jürgen Wolf (Managing Director, Hafele South Asia) on “Design and Functionality”. Through his presentation, Mr. Wolf reinstated the importance of Functionality in every design possibility. He said, “While aesthetics and design play an integral role in uplifting any interior space; it is really “functionality” that enables good aesthetics and designs. Hafele is only known as a supplier of Interior fittings – what often goes unnoticed is that we are really complete solution providers and have the competence to engage with Architects and Designers right from the very start of any Interior project, thereby providing the right consultation and solutions to enable every imaginable interior design.” He also emphasized on the increasing challenges of finding development spaces in major cities across the globe and how intelligent solutions from Hafele can optimally utilize small spaces and multiply the applications that you can achieve through such solutions. These solutions have been specially designed for small spaces and enable “micro-living” – a trend that is now gaining importance among city dwellers.



While Mr. Wolf spoke of unimaginable design possibilities within residential and commercial spaces, Architect Karan Grover took a more serious and introspective route through his thought-provoking presentation on “The Power of Change”. He brought some harsh realities before us that are majorly being overlooked amidst the haste and aggression of infrastructural developments. He said that “Sustainable” development is that which inherently and consciously takes environmental harnessing into account. “We are often so selfish and ambitious about infrastructural development that we don’t realize the impact of our actions on our surroundings,” says Karan Grover by citing examples of such conscious Architects and Designers who are now actively taking “sustainability” into account while developing their projects across the globe. He reinstated the fact that the onus lies on us, as a community, to save our environment and enhance our surroundings by consciously building such structures that preserve the essential elements of nature for our future generations to see.



In today's times, functionality in designs and sustainability in structures are elements that are easily overlooked as against aesthetics and commerce. The Designers' Talk presents itself as the ideal platform to address such issues and instigate the right change among the Industry peers.

