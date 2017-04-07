Source : HackerEarth Friday, April 7, 2017 11:39AM IST (6:09AM GMT) HackerEarth to Host the 4th edition of the Largest Developer Confluence – IndiaHacks 2017 Five unique programming and hackathon tracks add up to the month-long techfest to be held in September this year Bangalore, Karnataka, India HackerEarth, leader in innovation and talent management software, is set to host the fourth edition of the India’s largest developer confluence, the IndiaHacks 2017 in association with Honeywell. The confluence is aimed at encouraging developers from across the globe and celebrating the spirit of hacking. HackerEarth, leader in innovation and talent management software, is set to host the fourth edition of the India’s largest developer confluence, the IndiaHacks 2017 in association with Honeywell. The confluence is aimed at encouraging developers from across the globe and celebrating the spirit of hacking. Registrations are now open and the event will be conducted in three phases- Phase 1 (online), Phase 2 (offline-zonal) and Phase 3 (offline- final).



The code fest will be a series of four offline hackathons and one online hackathon across 3 zones. Participants stand a chance to win cash prizes up to INR 35 Lakhs. There will be two programming tracks around Algorithms/Data Structures and Machine Learning. These online challenges will have developers solving complex programming problems by using concepts of algorithms, data structures, data science, etc. The remaining 3 will be hackathons on FinTech, IOT and Artificial Intelligence. These hackathons will see developers build unique and interesting products in less than 48 hours. Hacks will be evaluated based on parameters such as uniqueness of the idea, usability of the hack, code quality, design and other parameters.



The first stage is the Idea Submission & Online Hackathon. Participants can submit their ideas on https://www.hackerearth.com/indiahacks-2017/



Each hackathon will have separate themes. Participants across the country will have 6 weeks to submit their unique ideas and hacks. The submissions are evaluated and the top 20 teams from each zone are shortlisted for Phase II – the zonal level offline hackathons.



The zonal hackathons will be held in Delhi (North Zone), Pune (West Zone), and Bangalore (South Zone) between 29th July – 19th August. The participants will build hacks related to the theme/domain. Hacks will be evaluated on parameters like uniqueness of idea, usability of hack, code quality, design etc. The top 5 teams from each zone will be invited to the grand finale. More than 200 finalists are expected to be part of the final offline hackathon from September 8th-9th.



The biggest attraction of the 4th edition of IndiaHacks will be the Developer Conference in Bangalore – India’s biggest developer confluence. Along with the grand finale of IndiaHacks, the audience will be treated to a host of talks, discussions, and tech workshops by the biggest names in the industry. The event is also supported by IBM, RBS, HERE, S&P Global, Zoho and Active.AI.



Sachin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, HackerEarth said, “It has been four years since we started HackerEarth and hackathons have been an integral part of our community. IndiaHacks is our annual flagship event that has been about recognizing and rewarding the hackers – the problem-solvers among us. This will be our fourth edition and we are aiming to make this a massive confluence. There will be interesting programming challenges and hackathons for every kind of hacker and developer from across the world. Through this event, we are trying to encourage programmers and coders to up their game and bring out their best.”



IndiaHacks 2016 was an enormous success with 143,000 registrations from 1500 cities in 21 countries. The developer conference had 55 speakers from various industry verticals who spoke about various topics ranging from technical to management to startups. Some of the keynote speakers included Puneet Soni, Anand Chandrasekaran, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, and Viral Shah among others.



IndiaHacks 2016 also saw two of its winners Pally (Fintech) and IOTRANICS (IoT) start their own companies and get funded. Senthil Kumar from IOTRANICS had this to say about IndiaHacks 2016, "The winning moment in IndiaHacks 2016 was a huge confidence booster and an opportunity to showcase our innovation to the world. Our idea, SaveMom, was selected as best social innovation by Airmaker, a Singapore-based startup accelerator. We are happy to share that we started our company JioVio HealthCare in Singapore."

