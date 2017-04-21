Source : Global Indian International School Friday, April 21, 2017 7:55PM IST (2:25PM GMT) Global Indian International School Bags The Golden Peacock Award for Global Montessori Plus (GMP) Dubai, United Arab Emirates Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman at Global Indian International School (GIIS) was awarded the Golden Peacock Innovative Product Service Award 2017 for Global Montessori Plus on April 19, 2017. The award issued by the Institute of Directors, India (IOD) for raising overall standards and recognizing the achievements of the best performing organizations across industries, was conferred at the Dubai Global Convention 2017 at Grand Hyatt. Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman at Global Indian International School (GIIS) was awarded the Golden Peacock Innovative Product Service Award 2017 for Global Montessori Plus on April 19, 2017. The award issued by the Institute of Directors, India (IOD) for raising overall standards and recognizing the achievements of the best performing organizations across industries, was conferred at the Dubai Global Convention 2017 at Grand Hyatt.



The Golden Peacock award for Excellence in Education was given to Atul Temurnikar of Global Indian International School by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Hon’ble Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture & Knowledge Development, Govt. of UAE.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Atul Temurnikar said, “Curriculum is a key factor. We aimed at bridging the gap between early childhood educational approaches that help in developing skill-sets of children, may it be academic, sports, leadership, innovation or community service. We want to work on nurturing interest areas and hobbies of student as well as getting them to develop other skills like public speaking. When we tested our model Global Montessori Plus (GMP), we found the results to be astonishing that led to implementation of the module in all our branches across the globe.”



Global Montessori Plus (GMP) is a Unique, In-house, Innovative Early Childhood Education Framework for students from 2.5 to 5 years. It builds upon the world-renowned and proven Montessori Method innovated by Dr. Maria Montessori over 100 years ago.



Six pillars which cover all possible aspects of a child’s early development and sets GIIS apart from other curriculums encompasses the following aspects:





By the end of K2, each child is guaranteed to acquire complete fluency in reading and writing, to be equipped with a vocabulary bank of about 1300 words and the ability to write a few sentences on a given topic as well.



2. Play and Learn – Unique Toy Room and Outdoor Activities



Learning also reaches an optimum level when the fundamental and educational needs of a child are met. When a child plays, both such needs are spontaneously met, and he learns. Apart from experiencing the sheer fun of playing with engaging toys, the child also has an opportunity to express his imagination and creativity, learns to think, solve problems, explore, select a course of action, experiment, cooperate, acquire motor skills as well as social skills.

3. 'i-Care' Programme – tackling the concept of global warming and other environmental issues in a multi-tiered form.



The endeavor here is to develop in the young minds a consciousness about environmental issues of the world they live in. Such awareness, in turn, creates in the young minds a sense of care and responsibility towards addressing such matters. Thus, equipped with such knowledge, a child in our kindergarten takes his first stride towards being a global citizen in its truest sense.



4. Multiple Intelligences (MI) Theme-based approach to learning



Theme based lessons in our kindergarten are designed to utilize all the faculties of intelligence. Thus each child in the class learns best when the intellect predominant in him gets drawn out during delivery of lessons.



5. Value based learning



Children need to be guided in the right values from an early age to ensure they learn and exhibit acceptable social behaviors along with being able to use their discernment to make correct decisions. GIIS believes that universal values like kindness, honesty, punctuality and discipline are essential for the holistic growth of every child.



6. Oratory Skill development



Communication is the key to success hence Oratory Skills play a significant role in the child’s development. Building strong communication skills and abilities to express are crucial to shaping confidence in children. Through a wide array of propriety events and programs, students get numerous opportunities to hone their language and oratory skills.

The foremost aim is not just to enhance the predominant intelligence of a child, but also stimulate all the other intelligences to enhance learning along with improvement in levels of performance. By offering Global Montessori Plus (GMP) at GIIS schools, GSF has been able to appeal to parents who wish to facilitate the holistic development of their child.



Global Indian International School is planning to launch a new campus in Dubai, offering high-quality education to all the children and will include its profound teaching modules.

