Source : Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a Parkway Pantai Enterprise Friday, April 7, 2017 5:02PM IST (11:32AM GMT) Gleneagles Global Hospitals Launches a New Facility in Bengaluru Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Richmond Road is the 4th facility in Karnataka Bangalore, Karnataka, India Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a Parkway Pantai Enterprise launched its latest facility in Richmond Road, Bengaluru. Today, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a Parkway Pantai Enterprise launched its latest facility in Richmond Road, Bengaluru. This unit is the 9th hospital in the group’s network. Spread over 15,000 sqft, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Richmond Road houses more than 10 core specialties, armed with state-of-the-art equipment, advanced diagnostics and offering multi-disciplinary high-end patient care. The launch was announced in the presence of Dr. K. Ravindranath, Chairman and Founder, Gleneagles Global Hospitals and Mr. Ramesh Krishnan, CEO, India Operations Division, Parkway Pantai Limited. The inaugural function was honoured by His Holiness Sri Sri Siddalinga Swamigalu, President, Sree Siddaganga Math, Rev. Sri Sri Prakashanatha Swamiji, Managing Director, BGS Health & Education Trust, Sri N A Haris, MLA, Shanthinagar, and Sri M B Dwarakanath, Corporator, Shanthalanagar.



On this occasion, Dr. K. Ravindranath, Chairman, and Founder, Gleneagles Global Hospitals said, “Global Hospitals has served Karnataka since 2007. Our commitment has given to Karnataka its largest and most successful multi-organ transplant program in the region at our quaternary care facility at Kengeri, Bengaluru. Coming together of Global Hospitals and Parkway Pantai now gives us a new brand identity, Gleneagles Global Hospitals. Our new hospital at Richmond Road is a significant addition to our ongoing efforts in medical excellence.” Adding to this, Mr. Ramesh Krishnan, CEO, India Operations Division, Parkway Pantai Limited said, “Gleneagles Global Hospital Richmond Road is the latest extension of our network in India. The facility serves central locations within Bengaluru. We have put together a team of senior doctors and seasoned professionals united with passion for health care. Combining latest in medical technology and customised service, I am sure that this team will win hearts of Namma Bengaluru.” Highlight Specialities:

The centre for cardiac sciences will provide a comprehensive set of diagnostic and therapeutic services for patients with heart, vascular and thoracic conditions. The department will offer cutting-edge technology and therapies, such as catheter based valve interventions and minimally invasive cardiac surgery.

The department of neuro sciences will provide treatment for a broad spectrum of neurological disorders including stroke emergency management and rehabilitation services.

The short stay surgical specialties institute at Richmond facility will gather four surgical specialties across a broad spectrum of surgical needs. The focus is on advanced urological services, state-of-the-art ear, nose and throat services, plastic reconstructive surgery as well as routine, complex general surgery procedures.

The centre for digestive disease will bring together highly specialized medical and surgical specialists to treat disorders related to the gastrointestinal tract. Therapies such as minimally invasive surgeries, therapeutic endoscopy will be utilized to treat and improve quality of life for patients suffering from disorders of the gall bladder, pancreas, oesophagus, stomach, liver, small intestine, and colon.

The respiratory and critical care center will provide comprehensive services for lung and breathing disorders. Advanced interventional bronchoscope, ultrasound, and ablation therapies bring the latest in treatment to patients.

The Center for Orthopaedic truly believes that a comprehensive treatment starting with medical management and functional rehabilitation treats most cases. For exceptional and serious damages they use advanced surgical techniques which allow quick and accurate recovery with long-lasting results. With a reputation for outstanding results and patient care, our teams are committed to all their patients equally. Gleneagles Global Hospitals began its journey in India as Global Hospitals from 1999, bringing to India its first multi-organ transplant centre & advanced gastroenterology services at Hyderabad. In 2008, Global Hospitals spread its presence with the opening of tertiary care centers in Bengaluru, Chennai & Mumbai. The chain is now part of the Parkway Pantai group as it seeks to leverage Parkway’s International expertise for medical excellence and management of world class hospitals and is now renamed Gleneagles Global Hospitals across India. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

