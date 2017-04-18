Source : Frost & Sullivan Tuesday, April 18, 2017 9:30AM IST (4:00AM GMT) Frost & Sullivan to Laud Transformational Business Projects Across Sectors at its Project Evaluation and Recognition Program 2017 The recognition ceremony will be held on December 13, 2017. Nominations close on June 30, 2017 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The third edition of Frost & Sullivan’s Project Evaluation and Recognition Program (PERP) 2017 awards banquet will be held on December 13, 2017. The last date for nominating your company and project for this honor is June 30, 2017 The third edition of Frost & Sullivan’s Project Evaluation and Recognition Program (PERP) 2017 would conclude with the recognition ceremony on December 13, 2017. To foster a culture of sharing and learning across industry sectors, Frost & Sullivan engages with leading manufacturers and service providers to bring forward revolutionary success stories through this platform recognizing valuable projects and disseminating their path-breaking stories. The last date for nominating your company and project for this recognition is June 30, 2017.



The concept of “continuous improvement” has proliferated deeply across the business model of competitive organizations and is delivered through various improvement projects. These projects, whether big or small, help organizations accelerate growth, performance and streamline operations. These initiatives have the ability to address challenges ranging from operational excellence, human capital to supply chain and deliver customer value.



While executing such improvement initiatives is one side of the coin, it is also important to laud the success stories which are the genesis for best practices and share it across industries. Hence, it is imperative to have a platform where they are discussed, ideated upon and marveled at. Identifying and acknowledging these transformational business projects for their contribution within the organization also helps to create a competitive advantage that would differentiate the company from its counterparts.



Are your projects acclaimed to be innovative and ground-breaking? Do they exhibit value and are they set to revolutionize your business? To know more about the Project Evaluation and Recognition Program, please write to Pushpita Deb at [email protected] or Rahul Deshmukh at [email protected], or you can visit the website – www.frost.com/perp



Gowtham Sivabalan, Associate Director, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan points out, “It is amazing to witness the quality and ingenuity of projects that get presented at PERP. Some bring in surgical precision in addressing a pain point, while others have a widespread positive influence in the organization. It is heartening to note that this not only provides excellent cross learning of concepts between sectors, but participants also acknowledge it as a catalyst in their organizational journey towards continual learning. PERP is widely acknowledged as the national platform for unbiased evaluation of projects by an eminent jury, and all participants take away new learnings from this engagement.”



Sectors covered in the 2017 awards program include Supply Chain Leadership, Process Innovation Leadership, Safety Leadership, Human Capital Leadership, Customer Value Leadership, Environment Leadership, Information Technology Leadership, Operational Excellence Leadership and Cost Leadership. The previous editions of PERP have had best practices demonstrated in different industry sectors ranging from Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Hospitality, Logistics, BPO/KPO, and IT/ ITeS.



All submitted project abstracts shall undergo a screening process by the executive committee and selected projects will be shortlisted. These projects shall be presented by the organization’s project team to the Grand Jury who shall adjudicate the winners. One Winner and a runner-up shall be recognized in each category and all teams that present to the Jury shall receive a certificate of participation. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

