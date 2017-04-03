Experience Cricket in Full HD with Sanyo Full HD TV Festival

Avail offers on Sanyo LED TV range available from 3rd to 6th April, 2017

Sanyo the renowned Japanese brand celebrates the upcoming cricket season with its customers by introducing Sanyo Full HD TV Festival. It allows cricket fans to experience their favourite matches on Full HD with Sanyo Full HD TVs boasting double pixels, double clarity and double sharpness. Available exclusively on Amazon the festival kick-starts from today and ends on 6th April, 2017. Customers can save minimum 28% on buying Sanyo’s Full LED TV range available in sizes from 32 inches to 49 inches.

In addition, Sanyo offers 1 year additional warranty worth upto Rs. 7000 and customers can enjoy the No cost EMI on their Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards.

On this occasion; Mr. Sarthak Seth, Business Head – Sanyo said, “This is the second edition of Full HD Festival, we witnessed a big success in the first edition in Feb 2017. With Cricket season around the corner we believe that Cricket fans prefer to watch the match on a TV which can provide exceptional detail, colour, contrast and brightness to get an Experience which is as real and as big as the live match itself. Sanyo is committed to making technology accessible to all, and enhance their viewing experience. Yet another reason to purchase Sanyo LED TV is the extended warranty the consumers can avail during the Full HD Festival. It not only reinforces our commitment to meet the consumer demands but also amplifies our reach to a larger audience.”

Sanyo comes with a wide range of Full HD LED TVs (32, 43 and 49-inch) starting from Rs. 16,990. The range provides stunning picture quality with sharp images and vivid colours. One can experience audio quality like never before with the Surround Sound feature and enjoy a perfect theatre experience at home. Equipped with box speakers, the range provides a crystal clear audio experience and enhanced bass for an unmatched experience while watching your favourite music videos or blockbusters with your closed ones. In addition, it provides 3.5 mm headphone output, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a PC port with A+ Grade Panel.