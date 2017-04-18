Source : Gaussian Networks Pvt. Ltd Tuesday, April 18, 2017 4:00PM IST (10:30AM GMT) Exclusive Online Qualifiers for WPT500 Las Vegas on Adda52.com Kolkata, West Bengal, India Patrons of Adda52.com, India’s Largest Poker Site, have a reason to celebrate and travel to Las Vegas this summer, as the site discloses the first World Poker Tour® event of the year. Adda52 is hosting the exclusive online qualifiers for WPT500 Las Vegas from April 17th which will run till June 4th and provide the Indian poker community an opportunity to compete at an international event. Patrons of Adda52.com, India’s Largest Poker Site, have a reason to celebrate and travel to Las Vegas this summer, as the site discloses the first World Poker Tour® event of the year. Adda52 is hosting the exclusive online qualifiers for WPT500 Las Vegas from April 17th which will run till June 4th and provide the Indian poker community an opportunity to compete at an international event.



WPT500 Las Vegas, which starts from June 26th at the luxurious Aria Resort & Casino, has a USD 565 buyin and USD 1 Million as guaranteed prize pool. Players can earn two tickets each by playing the exclusive online satellites on Adda52.com.



The online qualifiers on Adda52.com are set up in three levels, starting with INR 450 Step Satellite, which is running every day from April 17th to June 4th, wherein players stand a chance to win tickets to PKG Satellite. Players can also take part in INR 900 Deadline Satellite scheduled for April 21st to June 4th and win a ticket to PKG Satellite. Players who enter the exclusive PKG Satellite for a buy-in of INR 9000 will be able to win a big package. The package is worth INR 1.75 Lac inclusive of 2 Entry Tickets to WPT500 (worth approx. INR 75,000) and flight tickets up to INR 1 Lac.



Adda52.com has previously qualified players to various WPT events last year, including WPT National U.K., WPT500 at ARIA Resort & Casino, WPT National Rozvadov, WPT National China and WPT National Cambodia. Till now, the poker site has sent more than 30 players to these WPT events across the world. However, this time the site plans to send a contingent of 20 players to WPT500 Las Vegas and showcase their poker skills in the international arena.



For the detailed schedule of the online qualifiers to WPT500 Las Vegas, please click HERE!

