Euro Fashions Introduces Sidharth Malhotra as its Brand Ambassador, Launches New TVC

Premium innerwear brand, Euro Fashion Inners (popularly known as Euro Fashions) announces Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador with the launch of its latest commercial, which endorses the new tagline, Start Something Sexy.

Euro Fashion’s association with Sidharth Malhotra comes at a point when the brand is growing rapidly to make its presence felt in the knitwear industry in India and abroad. Euro Fashions is one of the fasted growing innerwear brands catering to the premium segment. The brand had been launching various new products and adding to its distribution network in order to consolidate its foothold in the consumer market globally.

Mr. Rajnish Agarwal, Euro Brand President, is excited about the collaboration and confirms that, “Euro Fashions have signed up Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador. Sidharth brings in a dash of freshness to the brand and stands for everything that clearly defines the attributes of Brand Euro viz. young, sexy, stylish, cheerful, aspirational, innovative and consistent. We are very kicked up about this association and hope to have an exciting journey with him.”

Commenting on his association, Siddharth Malhotra said, “It’s great to be associated with Euro Fashion Innerwear and be a part of their revamped collection. Their products have cutting-edge designs, innovative fabrics, exceptional fit, and quality. Its youthful disposition and appeal is what led me to join forces with the brand."

Euro Fashion is about to launch its first TVC with brand ambassador, Sidharth Malhotra. “We are all set to launch the new Euro TVC with Sidharth. The ad presents Sidharth at his flirtatious best. He’s looking absolutely dashing and handsome, and perfectly brings out the essence of brand Euro,” adds Mr. Agarwal.

The new Euro advertisement opens with Sidharth Malhotra wearing Euro inners and sipping his morning cuppa. He then pulls up a pair of chinos and leaves the house to tour across the city on his bike. Clad in stylish Euro vest, he immediately becomes the centre of attraction with all the girls staring hard at him. The commercial ends on a captivating note with Sidharth uttering ‘Start Something Sexy!’ and the girls following him. The background score, which emphasizes on Euro Fashion’s new brand tagline Start Something Sexy, beautifully sets the mood for the commercial and helps the plot unravel.

The new ad campaign will be launched in the digital platform at the onset; however, gradually encompassing television, outdoor and print for publicity.



Watch TVC:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jav3K6Kgznw

Credits:

Script – Scarecrow Communications

Creative Agency – Dharma Productions

Director – Abhishek Verman

Production House – ‎Dharma Productions