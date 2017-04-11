Enhance Your Customer Engagement Experience with Ezeassist

If you are a General Physician or a Specialist Doctor or a dentist with a small clinic or a spa or a budding CA or a personal trainer and if you are looking for someone to manage your business from customer acquisition to managing the engagement with the customer, your wait is over. Introducing ezeassist.com, an end to end customer engagement platform.



“Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) are the fastest growing across the world. The small & medium business owners are very enterprising and want to try innovative ways to grow their business. The biggest pain for them, in the growth phase is to manage their business operations and if there is a system that automates end to end customer engagement starting from customer acquisition, appointment handling to fulfillment of meetings & collaborate with customers throughout engagement lifecycle, they would love it. And that’s where ezeassist fits the bill,” said Praveen Krishnam, Co-Founder and CEO of ezeassist.



“There are many applications available but they are not end to end besides being very expensive. The platform is configurable to the needs of businesses. This platform is industry agnostic,” he added.



The application can be used by any business and all it takes is about 30 minutes to set-up the same to the business requirements and no technical knowledge is needed. The application is secure and is hosted on Amazon Web Services that fulfills all the requirements of data safety. At just $24 per month, the product adds huge values to SMBs through its wide variety of features.



The features of the product are:

Appointment Scheduling

Customer on-boarding & Multi-modal communication like web conference, chat and tele-conference for engaging with the customers

Collaboration platform for making notes and converting notes into tasks

Secured file and document sharing

To do assist

Invoicing and Payments

Marketing- News letters, email campaigns, discount coupons, gift certificates etc.,

Ezeassist is available at www.ezeassist.com for a 14 day free trial.