Edunom Associates with CareerGuide.com to Provide Scientific Method of Career Counselling to its Students

Edunom is a leading admission consultancy started by Mr. Lambodar Rout in 2009. Edunom provides career counselling as well as admission guidance in the fields of medical science, engineering and management. Till date, the company has successfully guided over 10,000 students across India. Apart from this, the company also excels in MBBS abroad counselling. Edunom guides the students who want to pursue MBBS from the countries like Philippines, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Ukraine and many more. Edunom has been established with the experience of Mr. Lambodar Rout who has done MBA from IMT Ghaziabad and a pool of expert counsellors who hep the students to select the right institutes and Universities for a bright career. It also provides placement support to the students so that they can begin their journey of excelling in the field of their interest. The company believes that a combination of career counselling and admission counselling can be very fruitful for the students and they can make better decisions.

Edunom has been working hard to help its students through latest technologies and scientific interventions since its inception and now going along with the industry trends, it wants to provide a world class counselling experience to its students. In the wake of these efforts, Edunom has associated with CareerGuide.com as a franchise partner to help its students get career counselling with the help of psychometric tests in different areas. The company has been planning to use these tests to impact more than 10,000 students across Delhi region. These psychometric tests will be used to guide engineering students in selecting the right field and other field students to understand their strengths and weaknesses so that they can select a suitable career option for them. Edunom aims at combining the experience of career counselling with admission counselling and provide the best solution to the students.

Edunom considers association with CareerGuide.com as an opportunity to bring greater awareness among students regarding an informative decision for their career. With the help of CareerGuide’s team, Edunom can now make available a set of 7 psychometric tests to its students who can take it online at their own convenience and get a report instantly. These tests help the students to understand their skills and aptitude according to which an appropriate career line is suggested to them. These tests contain a combination of questions which are based on aptitude, logical reasoning, verbal reasoning, situational judgement and behavioural questions. The tests have been designed by an experienced team of career counsellors and psychologists based on Career Test Theories and these have further been modified in order to adapt to the Indian system of education and industry. Maitri from CareerGuide’s team said that “We have always been supportive of helping students in their career problems and an association with Edunom is our contribution towards this ram. This association provides an excellent combination of career counselling and admission guidance which can work as a complete solution package for the students.”

Mr. Lambodar Rout from Edunom states that “This association is going to be very fruitful for our organisation as well as our students since they can avail services from one of the best career counselling platforms in the country combines with our expert admission guidance. The students can understand their skills and select the right institutions to carry their dream forward.” Edunom considers this combination to very important for the students and plans to motivate students further in this direction. Their team reflected their happiness on this association and is optimistic to use CareerGuide’s expertise in exploring the hidden talents of their students.