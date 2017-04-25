Discover, Experiment and Indulge as Zivame Launches its Studio in Chandigarh!

After successfully launching Zivame Studios across 7 cities in India – Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Cochin, Chennai and Hyderabad; Zivame – India’s leading lingerie brand, announces the launch of its Studio at Elante Mall, Chandigarh. Thoughtfully designed to suit the lingerie needs and desires of every woman, the Studio offers a personalized experience.

The core concept of the Zivame studios is to help women Explore new collections, Get Fitted in a one-on-one session with Fit advisors, Create an exciting wardrobe and Enjoy exclusive lingerie parties, which is a truly unique concept in India.



Spread across 500 sq feet, the new studio is defined by its welcoming interiors, 4dedicated spaces for personalized sessions with Fit Advisors and comfortable changing rooms. Women can book their appointment on the website or app and can simply walk into the store to create their unique wardrobe and have their purchase delivered to the doorstep. To make the shopping experience more convenient, Zivame Fit Studios also offer multiple payment options, including cash on delivery.

Speaking on this occasion, Sirisha Tadepalli, Brand Marketing Director, Zivame says, “Consumers are at the core of everything we do. We know that about 80% of the women wear the wrong size. The unique fit consultation not just helps women find the right fit, but also helps them build their lingerie wardrobe. In cities where we’ve opened our studios, we’ve seen healthier return rates, improved sale of innovative categories and better repeat rates. All of this clearly indicate that Indian women are ready to experiment. It's brands like ours who needs to take the first step forward.”