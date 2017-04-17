Diplomats go treasure hunting on Tuk-Tuks in Delhi

Over 40 expats and diplomats from Canada, Mexico, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, China and Uzbekistan participated in a “Tuk-Tuk Rally treasure-hunt” organised by Travelsamosa.com and Routern.com. Participating teams had to navigate through the streets of Delhi, find clues, and ride on the “tuk-tuks” or auto-rickshaws.

This was first of its kind event where participants not only explored Delhi in a fun way, but also contributed to charity. A total of 10% of the funds raised were donated to the Rajeev Smriti Gas Pidit Punarwas Kendra, an NGO that works for the welfare of victims and families of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

The Tuk–Tuk rally was inaugurated by H.E. Melba Pria, Ambassador for Mexico in India, who herself rides on a Tuk-Tuk around Delhi, and H.E. Nadir Patel, High Commissioner for Canada to India.

The teams raced to solve riddles and performed some fun tasks such as making Candy floss, learning Bollywood dialogues, finding a shop in busy streets of Paharganj, taking pictures in abstract frame etc. to score points. The event was supported by Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, Tourist Janpath, Prime Cargo Exports Pvt. Ltd. and Heels & Shoes.