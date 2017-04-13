Source : Dalmia Healthcare Thursday, April 13, 2017 5:35PM IST (12:05PM GMT) Dalmia Healthcare Launched Brahmsmriti – A Brain Booster and Memory Enhancer Ayurvedic Syrup Dalmia Healthcare is promoted by Mr. Sanjay Dalmia New Delhi, Delhi, India Dalmia Healthcare Ltd, a venture promoted by Mr. Sanjay Dalmia, launched Brahmsmriti, a brain booster and memory enhancer Ayurvedic syrup, developed by Dalmia Centre for Research and Development (DCRD). Dalmia Healthcare Ltd, a venture promoted by Mr. Sanjay Dalmia, launched Brahmsmriti, a brain booster and memory enhancer Ayurvedic syrup, developed by Dalmia Centre for Research and Development (DCRD). To develop this product, DCRD has conducted research on plants from the list of proven Ayurvedic plants such as Mandookaparni (Centellaasiatica), Shankhapushpi (Clitoriaternatea), Jyotishmati (Celastruspaniculatus), Ashwagandha (Withaniasomnifera), Jatamansi (Nardostachysjatamansi), Yashtimadhu (Glycyrrhizaglabra) and Guduchi (Tinosporacordifolia).



On the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Dalmia said, “Considering the pressure of studies and increasing competition for students, DHL has endeavored to find an Ayurvedic solution to help children meet today’s challenges with our product ‘Brahmsmriti’. Through continued & focused efforts, to serve our nation and its people, Dalmia Healthcare Ltd. (DHL) has been involved with several corporate social responsibilities campaigns since a long time. DHL has already initiated an interactive platform where DHL is playing a major role in raising awareness amongst parents regarding brain development, memory, learning & benefits of Ayurveda in school going children. This initiative can also help students share their future and future of India, where every student can feel special and find genius in them!”



The ‘child prodigy’ of India, famous genius child, Kautilya Pandit has been taking these ingredients for many years. This product works over the brain & its neurons as it contains some specific cardinal ingredients such as Brahmi, Mandookparni, Jatamansi, Yashtimadhu, Ashwagandha, Shankhpushpi, Guduchi & Jyotishmati. All these ingredients support brain growth, memory & learning. With determination to raise and disperse the Ayurveda knowledge in every corner of nation, DHL is executing workshops in schools & coaching institutes of Delhi/NCR.



Clinical studies have demonstrated that these plants individually and in combination enhances short and long term memory, increases memory retention, improves cognitive functions, removes stress, reversing drug related injury in the brain, reduces anxiety, promotes intelligence etc. Plant formulations improve the overall mental performance of the child or an adult from the current basal level to a higher stage in about 6 to 12 weeks. Beneficial effects could always vary, with individuals which is very normal in most medications. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

