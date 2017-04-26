Source : CSS Corp Wednesday, April 26, 2017 9:00AM IST (3:30AM GMT) CSS Corp Opens State-of-the-Art Delivery Center in Bangalore to Support its Growing Infrastructure and Tech Support Business Bangalore, Karnataka, India CSS Corp, a leading IT Services and Technology Support company, today announced the opening of its new global delivery centre in International Tech Park (ITPB), Bangalore to house the company’s expanding Infrastructure Management and Tech Support Business. CSS Corp, a leading IT Services and Technology Support company, today announced the opening of its new global delivery centre in International Tech Park (ITPB), Bangalore to house the company’s expanding Infrastructure Management and Tech Support Business.



Special guests at the inauguration of its second service delivery centre in Bangalore included Michael McLeod, President and Chief Operations Officer and Donny Counts, Vice President, of Interface Security Systems, a marquee client for CSS Corp.



With the opening of the new delivery centre, CSS Corp has five fully equipped delivery centers in India – 3 in Chennai and 2 in Bangalore. The new facility in Bangalore is entirely compliant with the best-in-class IT infrastructure, robust security, client specific compliance requirements and sustainability standards.



“We are delighted to announce the launch of our new delivery center in Bangalore. Our relationship with Interface Security Systems gave us the impetus to open this new delivery center and our engagement with them will be the first to go live here. This facility will have top-notch engineers and solutions experts delivering innovation to Infrastructure and Tech Support customers,” said Manish Tandon, CSS Corp’s Chief Executive Officer.



CSS Corp and Interface recently partnered to create and deliver an expanding number of next generation managed IP based technology enabled solutions for networking, security and other enhanced IP Managed Services to selected Interface customers.



Manish further added, “We are strategically expanding our facilities in India to meet the growing needs of our customers and to attract the skilled, diversified and talented workforce available in this region.”



Michael McLeod, President and Chief Operations Officer, Interface Security Systems said, “Interface is uniquely qualified to be the one source for providing a bundle of IP Managed Services that simplify customer engagements and our partnership with CSS Corp strengthens and broadens our managed service capabilities.”



The 34,000 square feet new delivery center features 320 workstations and enables CSS Corp to provide future ready services to its customers. CSS Corp will be further expanding the facility with net addition of 12,000 square feet and 200 workstations.

