Source : CRB Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Monday, April 10, 2017 12:40PM IST (7:10AM GMT) CRB Tech Solutions Signs MoU with Shaurya Technosoft Pvt Ltd CRB's Hire & Train Model will bridge the gap between talent and opportunity Pune, Maharashtra, India CRB Tech Solution Pvt. Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shaurya Technosoft Pvt. Ltd; to collaborate on training and recruitment for fresher talent. Under this MoU both the companies' intend to bridge the gap between right talent and appropriate opportunities by using CRB Tech's unique Hire & Train model.



Shaurya Technosoft Pvt. Ltd. is an emerging software company engaged in wide range of software products that caters to Defense sector, Health Sector, Dairy Industry, Manufacturing industry, Inventory management, Mineral tracking & e-Permits, Election management, Agricultural sector and Animal Husbandry. Whereas, CRB Tech is a prominent resource management company engaged in providing Technical training, skills enhancement and human capital procurement across various domains including, Information Technology, Computer Aided Engineering and Clinical Research.



Commenting on the association, Mr. Abhaysinh Jagtap, Director of Shaurya Technosoft Pvt. Ltd. said, “Shaurya Technosoft has been consistent in designing programs and campaigns that support technical development at various levels. We are very happy with the association with CRB Tech that would enable fresher talent to acquire niche skills and technical knowledge. We believe in delivering the best so that our client achieves their business goals more efficiently. Being operational in a very niche sector, a well-versed resource is an asset for any corporate like us. With this collaboration, we intend to bridge the gap between available resource and required talent.”



Mr. Mandar Abhyankar, Director of CRB Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have developed a unique Hire & Train model that works in line with our vision of promoting technical training and skills enhancement across geographies. The basic idea behind this model is to identify the openings related to technical skills; develop the niche manpower for company that fits into their internal criteria. The model will assist corporate to do fresher on-boarding without involving initial cost and infrastructure. Further, it will not only save massively on HR time and cost involved in on-job training but also cater the capable productive resources billable from the day one.” Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

