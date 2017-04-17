Source : Content Marketing Summit Asia Monday, April 17, 2017 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT) CMS Asia to Release ‘Eye on Content’ Study at 4th edition on 4-5th May about State of Content Marketing in India New Delhi, Delhi, India Content Marketing Summit Asia, the largest content marketing conference in APAC, is all set to launch version 2 of its content study that focuses on State of Content Marketing in India. Content Marketing Summit Asia, the largest content marketing conference in APAC, is all set to launch version 2 of its content study that focuses on State of Content Marketing in India. The last study was conducted 2 years back with over 380 CMOs in India. This study is now named as ‘Eye on Content’ and has been conducted in association with Times Group.



The study tries to monitor various challenges & barriers related to content marketing in India. The respondents are asked questions about their current method of content production, content management & content distribution along with how they invest in various formats of the content. The study is trying to predict how brands are investing in content in the next 12 months.



RP Singh, Chairperson & Producer – CMS Asia, will be releasing the excerpts of the study at the 4th annual edition of the conference scheduled for 4-5th May at The Westin, Gurgaon. “We have seen a remarkable difference in the state of content marketing in India if we compare the results with the last study. Brands are now more aware and willing to explore content for their marketing & business objectives. Full report will be available to CMS Asia delegates first and will be available for larger access later in May 2017” says RP Singh.



CMS Asia 2017 will bring over 50 global C-Suite experts and 500 delegates under one roof to discuss content marketing ecosystem in India. The speakers will be a good mix of brands, publishers, tech enablers & agency partners. For last 4 years, CMS Asia is the largest & premier content marketing conference in the entire Asia Pacific region.

