Source : Howdy Ventures Tuesday, April 25, 2017 7:22PM IST (1:52PM GMT) Chennai Based Howdy Ventures Raises Rs. 10 crores in First Round Funding Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bangalore, Karnataka, New Delhi, Delhi, India Howdy Ventures Pvt. Ltd a company based out of Chennai has raised Rs. 10 crores on a 20 crore valuation. Mr. Britto of Kerry Indev Logistics has taken 50% equity in the company. HowdyDo! App was launched by Shri Jual Oram, Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India and Tamil actor Vishal in Chennai. HowdyDo! App combines events and groups features in one single app. The basic premise is that any virtual group has to meet; for it to flourish. Howdy Ventures launches social event and messaging app HowdyDo! to take on WhatsApp

36 currencies world-worldwide accepted in the app

HowdyDo! App was launched by Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Jualk Oram as part of Make in India Initiative

HowdyDo! App combines events and groups features in one single app. The basic premise is that any virtual group has to meet; for it to flourish. Users can create an event for Private event such as Weddings, Birthdays etc. or for Public events such as concerts, conferences, exhibition etc. They can also collect the money for the event in 36 currencies world-wide. User can share event photos and videos via the Event Chat feature that becomes an album for the rest of their life. With the ability to have more than 1,00,000 people in a single group, admin only posts, privacy protected by masking the phone number, conference calling and conference video calling, it gives any messaging app in the market a run for its money. This smart and intuitive social event and messaging app will redefine the way the users are creating an event and also they can start selling tickets through this app using credit or debit cards, net banking or using the wallet. HowdyDo! Is available for free in Google Play Store for android and Apple App Store.



INVESTORS AND FUND RAISE



Mr. S. Xavier Britto the Chairman of Kerry Indev Logistics, the sixth largest in the world, is investing Rs. 10 cr in Howdy Ventures Pvt. Ltd and taking 50% equity. He has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Howdy Ventures. Former Dy Auditor General of India, Mr. S. Sathyamoorthy is also joining the board.



Elaborating on the mobile app, Mr. Sudhakar Raja, CEO and Founder of Howdy Ventures said that, “HowdyDo app has many use cases and is not limited by one’s imagination. The basic premise of this app is, YOU HAVE TO MEET. You may have HowdyDo groups for alumni, clubs, associations, family groups, close friends etc. but at some point all these virtual groups would like to meet. HowdyDo enables the large groups to get together socially redefining the way users engages for social events.” “User’s privacy is paramount to us and hence we have masked the numbers so others don’t misuse it,” he further added.



Highlights of HowdyDo! App Create paid or unpaid event and start selling tickets

Group chats 1-1 and groups can include members of 1 lakh plus people

Conference Voice or video call within the group

Invite the entire group in one click

Admin only post allowed to control what is being shared.

Admin can monitor how many guests are attending with the option for attendees to invite others with live tracking

Non users will receive an SMS of the event

Guest can be invited with just their phone numbers, no email, no logging into any social network

HowdyDo! allows to set whether the guest can invite others in their contact or choose if they can bring their family

Enables users to see the sales report of tickets which are sold

Create an alumni event, kitty parties, private parties and ask them to pay before coming to save the hassle of splitting the bill

HowdyDo! so far has 15,000 registered users

HowdyDo! so far has 15,000 registered users

Howdy Ventures expects 2 million app downloads in next one year.

