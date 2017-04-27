Cash Suvidha Strengthens Financial Access to Students in India

Cash Suvidha, one of India’s fastest growing Fintech company has recently announced its partnership with KrazyBee, a Bengaluru based micro-lending platform, with an aim of facilitating easy and quick financing solutions for college students to pursue their passion.

As a part of MoU, Cash Suvidha has provided funding small amount of loan, which will be dispersed to college going students for meeting their necessary requirements such as laptops, camera, Mobiles, watches and other related electronic items.

Rajesh Gupta, Founder, Cash Suvidha said, “Long before any thriving business, multiple offices, or even employees, we want to empower students’ right when they think the word idea. Our association with KrazyBee is more like a direct investment into students’ dreams and aspirations. We are empowering the next generation through providing them a support system which will enable them to take a step forward in acquiring relevant skills.” He further added, “We are confident that through this alliance, we will reach out to a wide range of student community and will play a significant role in advancing their careers.”

Through this association, Cash Suvidha is expected to cater to a credit line of over 1000 students every month from over 100 colleges in all the metro cities and a few tier – II cities by the end of 2017.