Source : CASE Construction Equipment India Wednesday, April 26, 2017 4:51PM IST (11:21AM GMT) NYSE:CNHI(NYSE:CNHI) CASE India Wins Best Seller – Compaction Equipment Title for the 4th Year in a Row New Delhi, Delhi, India CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial, received further recognition for its commitment to the road construction industry in India and won the Best Seller Compaction Equipment award in the country at the 4th Equipment India Awards, recently held in Delhi.



Abhijit Gupta, Brand Leader, CASE Construction Equipment India, received the award from Mr. K K Kapila, Chairman, International Roads Federation. During the ceremony, Mr. Gupta reiterated CASE’s key contribution to the development of the country’s infrastructure and to the industry. Further, he congratulated the entire CASE India team for their efforts to make a difference for the customers, including them in this recognition.



“We are delighted to have won once again the prestigious and nationally recognized mark of Best Seller in the Compaction Equipment Segment. We have won this title every year since the award was established four years ago: this is an important acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication of the CASE India employees who helped position the company as the market leader in the compactor range. We look forward to challenging ourselves to achieve even better results and continuing to offer best-in-class services,” commented Abhijit Gupta at the ceremony.



This important achievement has been validated and vetted by a panel of important experts in the construction industry.



CASE India recently upgraded the CASE 1107EX soil compactor featuring a new FPT Industrial S8000 3.9 litre engine that delivers 100 hp at 2200 rpm and torque of 435 Nm at 1300 rpm. The turbo after cooled engine with internal Exhaust Gas Recirculation ensures best-in-class fuel economy. The more than 2 million S8000 engines at work across the world are testament to the reliability of this proven power plant. The maximum applied force in the range of 34 tonnes is among the best in the industry. The hydrostatic variable speed control ensures the CASE 1107EX travels at the perfect speed for every type of soil, resulting in a uniform compaction.



This high productivity comes with high reliability and serviceability. The easy to open engine hood provides excellent access to service points. The pump group located at the rear of the machine is extremely easy to service. The outstanding all round visibility, together with the 90-degree rotating seat, makes it easy for the operator to control the rear wheel and front drum, operating productively and safely. The CASE 1107EX is also available with advanced features such as the compaction meter and Eagle Eye Telematics solution.



With a heritage dating back more than 175 years, CASE Construction Equipment takes pride in providing the most robust, reliable and productive machines to meet customers’ mechanization needs. CASE India maintains a strong focus on supporting its customers’ businesses by providing highly productive and efficient equipment with upgraded technology thereby reducing its machines’ operating costs.



