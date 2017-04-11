CASE India Delivers 10,000th Vibratory Compactor for the Indian Market

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial, celebrated a ground-breaking achievement recently with the delivery of its 10,000th vibratory compactor for the Indian market, the only company to have achieved this milestone in India.

CASE handed over the key to Mr. P D Agrawal, Chairman, M/s P D Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd., Indore at an official ceremony held at CASE India’s Pithampur manufacturing plant. He commented, “CASE products feature advanced technologies with the latest upgrades to meet customer requirements. The CASE compaction line offers easy operation and outstanding serviceability, ensuring superior productivity and power. The company also has an excellent product support for all customers.”

The ceremony was attended by key representatives from various companies operating in the Country’s road and infrastructure sector.



CASE compactors are the number 1 in India. They offer unmatched reliability, high centrifugal forces, and 360-degree visibility. They are easy to operate and to maintain and offer excellent operator comfort. With dual-drum drive technology, multiple amplitude and frequency combinations and impressive maneuverability, the CASE compaction product range is of the top class quality and perfectly suited for various applications.

Mr. Abhijit Gupta, Brand Leader, CASE Construction Equipment India, said, “CASE compactors really stand out from competition for their world class performance, productivity, and fuel efficiency. Our extensive dealer network of 65 dealers and more than 250 touch points across India ensure our customers have access to high quality after-sales service and parts support. That is how we have earned our esteemed customers’ trust in this product line and reached this milestone ahead of all competitors. This gives us confidence to continue on the path we have taken, providing first class products and support in building infrastructure in India and beyond.”

CASE India recently upgraded the CASE 1107EX soil compactor featuring a new FPT Industrial S8000 3.9 litre engine that delivers 100 hp at 2200 rpm and torque of 435 Nm at 1300 rpm. The turbo after-cooled engine with internal Exhaust Gas Recirculation ensures best-in-class fuel economy. More than 2 million S8000 engines at work across the world are testament to the reliability of this proven power plant. The maximum applied force in the range of 34 tonnes is among the best in the industry. The hydrostatic variable speed control ensures the CASE 1107EX travels at the perfect speed for every type of soil, resulting in a uniform compaction.



This high productivity comes with high reliability and serviceability. The easy to open engine hood provides excellent access to service points. The pump group located at the rear of the machine is extremely easy to service. The outstanding all round visibility, together with the 90-degree rotating seat, makes it easy for the operator to control the rear wheel and front drum, operating productively and safely. The CASE 1107EX is also available with advanced features such as the compaction meter and Eagle Eye Telematics solution.



CASE Construction is present in India since 1989 – first as a technology provider, then in a joint venture partnership with an Indian company, and finally as a wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial. CASE India has consistently held the market leadership in the Vibratory Compactor segment in India. With more than 22,000 Loader Backhoes and 150 Motor Graders sold in the country, CASE India is a Top Tier player in these product segments.



The sustainability of the organization for over a quarter of a century in India is the result of CASE India’s market leading products, its ever increasing and loyal customer base, and its transparent and ethical business conduct. In its 25 years of activity in India, the company has won multiple awards, such as the “Best Seller – Compaction Equipment” awarded by Equipment India three years in a row, in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and “The Best Construction Equipment Company of the Year” by Construction Times in 2016.



CASE India operates a manufacturing plant in Pithampur. The plant applies the advanced “World Class Manufacturing” processes that are implemented in CNH Industrial’s manufacturing plants across the world and is certified for ISO 9001:2000 quality and ISO 14000 environmental standards. The sprawling factory complex, which produces CASE vibratory compactors and backhoe loaders for the Indian market, is spread over 40 acres and occupies over 28,000 sq m of covered area.



With a global heritage dating back more than 175 years, CASE Construction Equipment takes pride in providing the most robust, reliable and productive machines to meet customers’ mechanization needs. CASE India maintains a strong focus on supporting its customers’ businesses by providing highly productive and efficient equipment with upgraded technology thereby reducing its machines’ operating costs.