Source : BMW India Wednesday, April 26, 2017 11:35AM IST (6:05AM GMT) GER:BMW:GR(GER:BMW:GR) Rev Up in Style: BMW India Launches BMW M Performance Training Program in Delhi NCR Experience the exclusive race track atmosphere with completely new driving dimensions Gurgaon, Haryana, India BMW India announces the launch of the ‘BMW M Performance Training’ in India. The exclusive driver training program will demonstrate the dynamism, versatility and high performance of the BMW M car range in Delhi, Aamby Valley and Bengaluru. BMW India announces the launch of the ‘BMW M Performance Training’ in India. The exclusive driver training program will demonstrate the dynamism, versatility and high performance of the BMW M car range in Delhi, Aamby Valley and Bengaluru.



‘BMW M Performance Training’ program is a specially designed full–day event by BMW driving experts on renowned race tracks in India. Performance car enthusiasts can test and hone their driving skills while experiencing the dynamic nature of BMW M models. The ‘BMW M Performance Training’ program will involve various driving conditions such as cornering, high-speed straights and dynamic braking and avoidance manoeuvres, dual lane changes, oversteering, understeering and timed slalom dramatic changes in elevation. The BMW M3 Sedan, the BMW M4 Coupe, the BMW M5 Sedan, the BMW M6 Gran Coupe, the BMW X5 M and the BMW X6 M will carry adrenaline levels to new heights with their prowess. Thus, guaranteeing a drive filled with pure, unadulterated excitement and ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’.

r . V i k r am P a w ah, P r e sid ent, B MW G r ou p I n d i a s aid, “ The B MW M P e r f or m an c e T r a i n i ng progr am off ers f as t an d dy na m i c act i on on race t rack e n vir onm en t w i th the e mph asis on hi ghest levels of safe t y . Pr of essional BMW i nstructor s off er g uidan ce on perfo rman ce and safe dr ivi ng both on and off race t rack de vel oping a perfect comm a nd on vehi cl es i n any si t ua t ion. We are del i ghted to br i ng t his ex cl usive progr am i n I ndi a i m parti ng pet rolheads all the nece ssary skills a prof essional d river could ever need. ”



BMW M Automobi les are p r oduced b y BM W M G mbH (a s ubs i di ary of BMW A G). Sophi s t i cated tec hnology, i ndi viduali t y and safe t y – the BMW M cars off er an unm at c he d experi ence of ex cl usive, high-perform an ce dr iving. Prese nt ly, the M ran ge i n I ndi a i ncludes the BMW M3 S edan, the BMW M4 Co upe, the BM W M5 Se dan, the BMW M6 Gran Coupe , the BM W X 5 M a nd the BM W X6 M. amah,ent,MW Gaid,TheMW Manngandand offthe(athe MthetheM4theM6thetheM. M. THE MOST POWERFUL LETTER IN THE WORLD. Motor s port as passion. D rivi ng p leas ure as m issi on . Pe rfection as d rivi ng f orce. And al w ays with one t ar get i n m ind: T o cr eate a utomobi les w i th the potent ial of becom i ng l egends . We won’t accept any t hi ng less.



D riven b y motor s port , the ex cl usively equipped cars meet the hi ghest dem a nds for agili t y, dy na m i cs and powe r w i th e ase. P ow e rfu l engines combined w i th an expressive des i gn and top-cl ass funct ionali t y are e vi dence of how much p assi on w as i n volv ed i n the construction of each v ehicl e.



Born on the race t rack. At home on every road. M Automobi les. The w orl d’ s toughest t es t t rack is w here M Automobi les learn t heir mo ves. The N or dsch lei f e of the Nürb ur gr i ng is w here the s oul of every M Automobi le is sha ped an d de vel oped . A s oul that is dedicated to motor s port . And t ha t f eels at home on every road.



F ascina t i ng D esign: Unm is t akably M. Pe rfection a nd beauty b el ong toget her. A es t he t i cs ar en’t jus t a m at t er of s urf ace, c olour, p ai ntwo rk or mate rial. The y are als o ex pr ess ed th r ough aer odyn ami c des i gn and othe r tech nical q uali t ies. The de si gne rs and enginee rs at BM W M know t ha t fo r m and funct i on go hand i n h an d a nd t hey work to cr ea t e s olut i ons t ha t combine these two as pects i nto a si ngle , s pect acular p i ece of ar t .



A s port s c ar has no unneces sary d e t ails. T his is true ab o ve all for aer ody na m i cs . Whi ch is wh y the exterior mi rrors of a BMW M als o have to perf or m w ell i n the w i nd tun nel. But air doe s n't have to be all ab out resis t ance: the w i de air i nt akes i n the c har act eris t i c M f r ont a pron le t the engine br eathe an d coo l the lar ge br ake di s cs of the M li ght all o y wheel s, wh il e the ai rf l ow al ong the rear d i ffuso r l ends ad ded downf orce. M gi lls on the flanks are i mm e di ately visi ble , as are the obl i gator y M double t ail pipes . Combi ned, the y are the h all m arks of an at h le t e i n peak condit ion.

M P owe r: St irri ng Momentum . The s peci al t hi ng ab out all M engines is that t hey ' re not too l ed-up versi ons of s t andar d product i on engines , but i ndependent d evel opment s of motor s port tech nol ogy for the road. T heir i nno vati ons point the w ay fo r ot her BMW engines . The w or ds ‘M P owe r’ are an ex cl usive mark of q ual it y – th ey p r om ise un i que tec hnology, br eat h-t aki ng perf or m an c e and quali t y i n perfecti on.



All c urves are ent i ci ng. Enj o y them w i th hel p f r om the M Serv ot ronic: The h y dr auli c rack – and – pi ni on s t eeri ng w i th variable rati o is anothe r M- s pecif i c f eature, combi ni ng pr ecise d ir ecti onal s t abili t y w i th a need for l e ss s t eeri ng effort when m an oeu vring. The i nt elli gent sys tem dy na m ically adapts the s t eeri ng powe r and resis t an ce according to s pee d. I t obe ys the dr iver ’ s commands p recisely at any s pee d. The powe r assis t r eact s w i th m ore resis t an ce at hi gh s peeds . I t automa t ically decr eases at l ow s peeds , on curves and when p arki ng ens uri ng s moothe r vehi cl e behavi ou r.



M axi mum p re ci si on mea ns m axi mum e ff icie nc y. This is es pec ially t r ue for a t ra nsmi ssion. The m ore quick ly a nd s mooth ly y ou ch an ge g ears, the less fuel is con s umed . Doubl e -clutch t ra nsmi ssi on : The seven – s peed M doubl e -clutch t rans m issi on with Drivel ogic is an i nno vative dual -clutch sys tem s peci ally d esi gned for the hi gh- revvi ng BMW M sedans a nd coupes . I t enables extr emel y f as t ge ar c ha nges w i thout any loss of t r act i on . Two t ra n s m issi on s t r uctu res with a se p ara t e c lu tch cont i nu ally t ra n s f er the pow er g enera t e d b y the eng i ne to the rear whee ls.



Steptro ni c t rans m issi on : The ei ght- s peed M S tept roni c t rans m issi on w i th Drivel ogic i n BMW M SAVs s t an ds out w i th i t s ex cepti onal p recisi on and i mpr essive f as t gear shi ft i ng abili t y. At any t i m e, i n any g ear , the t rans m issi on co llaborates perfectl y w i th the engine e na bl i ng i t to de vel op i t s full pow er and e ff i ciency . Gears c an be c ha nged without the t ra nsm issi on of powe r b ein g in te rr upted u si ng ei the r the pa dd les, shi ft lever o r a ut oma tic mode for even m ore d y n a mic comfort .

Top output that leaves the mundane behind. The remarkable power comes from the M TwinPower Turbocharged petrol engines that react to every touch of the accelerator with a tremendous forward surge. The M TwinPower Turbocharged inline 6-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW M3 and the BMW M4 gives an output of 317 kW / 431 hp that produces a maximum torque of 550 Nm and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.1 seconds.



The M TwinPower Turbocharged V8 petrol engine in the BMW M5 and BMW M6 Gran Coupe gives an output of 412 kW / 560 hp that produces a maximum torque of 680 Nm and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.3 seconds.



The M TwinPower Turbocharged V8 petrol engine in the BMW X5 M and the BMW X6 M gives an output of 423 kW / 575 hp that produces a maximum torque of 750 Nm and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.2 seconds.

