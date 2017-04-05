Indian Art Ideas (IAI) revolutionized the affordable art segment of Indian art scene by bringing in the concept of personalized art, where one can not only get customized paintings and portraits made, but also get their photographs converted into canvas print.

With its delightful new service of personalized art, IAI has redefined the experience of buying online art by providing art aficionados the opportunity to lend a personal touch to their living space at an affordable price. Whether one is interested in buying custom paintings for his near and dear ones or simply wants to enhance his art collection by adding something unique, the online art gallery gives you the option to get creative with personalized art.

At IAI, there is no limitation on the level of uniqueness you can add to your custom projects. Your inspiration can come from a variety of sources. Whether you need a little motivation or some inspiration, the online art gallery is the perfect place for you to go for all of your custom and personalized art ideas. So, whether you want to go grand with portraits, or play with fine art quality canvas prints, the choice is all yours.

Commenting on the role of personalized art in promoting artworks, Shilpi Agarwal (founder and owner, Indian Art Ideas) said, “Art is an integral part of India. For the early ages, where tribal women use to hand paint different motifs on walls of their home, to the present day contemporary age where art enthusiast seek the help of art curators to handpick art for their home nothing much has changed – the essence of adorning a space remains the same and it is to give it a personal touch. What better option can there be to personalize art, then by getting your memorable photographs converted into fine quality work of art?” “Over the last few years, more and more people have started buying personalized artworks as they are not only tailored to their needs, space and style, but are also perfect gifting option,” she added.