Novel Biologics



Our novel insulin program made further progress in Q4FY17. A Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for Insulin Tregopil has been filed with the Indian regulator for a pivotal Phase III study to clinically validate its promise as an orally delivered, rapid acting prandial insulin in managing Type 2 diabetes. A multiple ascending dose study in Type 1 diabetes patient population is planned in FY18.



Our other Novel programs, Itolizumab (anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody) and QPI 1007 (SiRNA), are also progressing actively in ongoing clinical trials. The clinical study using a sub-cutaneous form of Itolizumab, currently on in Australia has completed PK and immunogenicity assessment in Stage I and Stage 2 is scheduled to start soon.



BRANDED FORMULATIONS



The Branded Formulations business, which includes sales in India and UAE, reported Revenue of Rs 131 Crore, a growth of 25% during Q4FY17. For full year, Branded Formulations sales stood at Rs 549 Crore. Sales were impacted due to price caps on some of the key brands and the discontinuance of Abraxane®, a key in-licensed oncology molecule, in the India and UAE markets.

Biocon’s focus on its specialty brands has led to an increase in prescriptions share for both Insugen® and Basalog®. During the quarter, Biocon launched Parit (Rabeprazole) and Parit D (Rabeprazole D) inlicensed from Japan’s Eisai Pharma. These are anti-ulcer products of the class of proton-pump inhibitors and will further strengthen our metabolics portfolio.



RESEARCH SERVICES – SYNGENE



Syngene our Research Services business contributed Sales of Rs 272 Crore in Q4FY17 and Rs 1,138 Crore, for the full year reporting a muted growth. However, on a standalone basis Syngene reported a sustained revenue growth of 14% with a healthy growth in EBITDA and PAT at 24% and 19% respectively, for the full year. The performance was impacted due to temporary disruptions related to the fire in December 2016.



During this quarter, Syngene signed a strategic agreement with a Canadian biotech firm and also collaborated with Herbalife Nutrition to set up a dedicated Nutrition Research and Development Lab at Biocon Park. This is Syngene’s fifth dedicated center and second for nutrition research. These strategic partnerships will provide a fillip to Syngene’s business going forward.



RECOGNITION FOR STRONG IP CULTURE



Biocon is being recognized both nationally and internationally for consistently creating intellectual wealth through an incisive intellectual property strategy. We have won two awards recently, the 9th National Intellectual Property Award 2017 in the category of ‘Top Indian Company for Creating Global Brand’ by the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Dept. of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Govt. of India and ‘WIPO Users Trophy’ given jointly by the Indian Intellectual Property Office and World Intellectual Property Office, Geneva, Switzerland.



DECLARATION OF BONUS SHARES & FINAL DIVIDEND



The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on April 27, 2017 recommended the issue of 2 bonus shares for every 1 share held in Biocon.

The Board also recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 3/- per share for FY17, (pre bonus).



Enclosed: Fact Sheet – with Financials as per IND-AS and IGAAP