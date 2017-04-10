Source : BMW India Monday, April 10, 2017 4:25PM IST (10:55AM GMT) GER:BMW:GR(GER:BMW:GR) BMW Motorrad is All Set to Rev in India’s Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market BMW Motorrad to start operations in India as a part of BMW Group India Gurgaon, Haryana, India BMW Motorrad has officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group. Earlier, BMW Motorrad was operating in India with importers who had sales outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi. BMW Motorrad has officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group. Earlier, BMW Motorrad was operating in India with importers who had sales outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi.



Mr. Dimitris Raptis, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa, BMW Motorrad said, “BMW Motorrad is one of the world’s most tradition-steeped and successful motorcycle brands. The Motorcycle division is the part of our company that’s firmly anchored in its heritage and will continue to make a contribution to the BMW Group’s success in the future. BMW Motorrad has already become the most anticipated and exhilarating brand to enter India. We see a tremendous potential in this country and we are pleased to introduce BMW Motorrad as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group.”



Presently, BMW Motorrad is in the process of setting up the team and dealer network in India. Mr. Shivapada Ray has been appointed as the head of BMW Motorrad in India. In the initial phase, BMW Motorrad will set up dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Motorrad is an inherent and highly emotional part of the BMW brand. Our products stand for passion, innovation, and safety on two wheels. We want our existing and prospective customers to forge new paths and make BMW Motorrad a part of their aspirational lifestyle and pursue joy through riding. We intend to embark on this success story in India – with our ongoing product offensive, which we will further expand and by increasing our presence in the country with the right partners.”



As the most innovative manufacturer of premium motorcycles in the segments of Sports, Tour, Roadster, Heritage and Adventure, BMW Motorrad is opening a new chapter of its market strategy in India. BMW Motorrad dealerships in India will display BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW R 1200 R, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R NineT, BMW R NineT Scrambler, BMW R 1200 G S Adventure, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW S 1000 XR which are available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

