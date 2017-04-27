Source : BMW India Thursday, April 27, 2017 5:05PM IST (11:35AM GMT) GER:BMW:GR(GER:BMW:GR) BMW Group Signs an International Agreement with Aditya Birla Group BMW Group to be the preferred premium mobility supplier for Aditya Birla Group across 50 countries and 70+ companies internationally Mumbai, Maharashtra, India BMW Group has entered into an international alliance with the Aditya Birla Group for preferred mobility solutions. The agreement spans globally across several countries such as India, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, France and UK. The association comprises of a wide variety of privileges on the extensive product portfolio of the BMW Group such as preferential pricing, customized financial services and the state-of-the-art aftersales support. BMW Group has entered into an international alliance with the Aditya Birla Group for preferred mobility solutions. The agreement spans globally across several countries such as India, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, France and UK. The association comprises of a wide variety of privileges on the extensive product portfolio of the BMW Group such as preferential pricing, customized financial services and the state-of-the-art aftersales support.



Mr. Rene Gerhard, Director- Sales, BMW Group India said, “The BMW Group has been a pioneer in automotive excellence and has successfully created outstanding premium mobility solutions for its discerning customers. Our alliance with Aditya Birla Group is yet another step to bring the immersive BMW experience closer to our exclusive clientele. With the fascinating choice of products at attractive prices, customized financial solutions and unparalleled service offerings, Aditya Birla Group employees across the world will now be able to experience the ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ in its greatest form.”



Mr. Subrato Sarkaar, Joint President – Corporate Administration, Aditya Birla Group said, "Aditya Birla Group is happy to be associated with an innovative, aspirational brand like BMW. This initiative is a first of its kind and will give our employees an enhanced user experience & service benefits, globally. It is an excellent reflection of our collaboration and partnership with BMW Group internationally."

