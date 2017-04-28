Source : Blum India Friday, April 28, 2017 4:00PM IST (10:30AM GMT) Blum India – New Subsidiary Opens New Premises Austrian Fittings Specialist Moves to New Location in Mumbai Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Austrian fittings specialist Blum is a market leader in the furniture fittings industry. One of the company’s success factors is its international market presence. The specialist of lift, hinge and pull-out systems has decided to continue its policy of internationalisation by establishing its own subsidiary in India. The new premises were officially opened in Mumbai on 27 April. Austrian fittings specialist Blum is a market leader in the furniture fittings industry. One of the company’s success factors is its international market presence. The specialist of lift, hinge and pull-out systems has decided to continue its policy of internationalisation by establishing its own subsidiary in India. The new premises were officially opened in Mumbai on 27 April.



Blum believes that its three most important success factors are innovative products, committed employees and an international presence. The fittings manufacturer is a traditional family-owned company that is firmly rooted in Austria, but one of its main objectives for many years has been to establish itself in the global market. During the last business year, for example, the company exported 97% of its products. 28 subsidiaries and/or representative offices around the world ensure that Blum is always close to its customers and provides optimal support in the four corners of the earth. The latest subsidiary to join Blum’s international group is Blum India. “For us, India is an important future market. We believe in the great potential of the Indian market. That’s why we decided to invest in Mumbai and ensure that we are on site to cater to customers’ needs,” commented Managing Director Philipp Blum at the official opening in Mumbai on 27 April.



New subsidiary, new premises



Established in 2016, the new subsidiary has just moved to new offices in Mumbai, clearly showing Blum’s commitment to the Indian market. Thanks to modern workplaces, a state-of-the-art training centre and an impressive 200 sq. metre (2,150 sq. ft.) showroom, Blum India believes that it is well equipped to meet growing market requirements. Blum will continue to work with its longstanding partner Häfele India to fill customers with enthusiasm for Blum products. “Blum and Häfele have worked well together since 2004. We jointly take care of the whole of India and neighbouring countries, such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan. And we’ll continue to do so in future,” said Martin Herr, Managing Director of Blum India, pointing out the close collaboration with its longstanding sales partner.



Inspiring products for the Indian market



Blum India offers Tandembox and Legrabox – two box systems with many different design options. The idea is to give customers greater design scope and plenty of possibilities for differentiation. As far as motion technologies are concerned, furniture manufacturers are currently very keen on Tip-On Blumotion. In addition, Blum will offer a dark coloured hinge in onyx black for the first time this year. As regards lift systems, the Aventos HF bi-fold lift is very popular on the Indian market. Last but not least, the Austrian manufacturer of fittings attaches great importance to training and service. For Blum, it is very important to maintain good relations with customers and promote a personal exchange of ideas and experiences. This is part and parcel of successful customer service. www.blum.com



Address: Times Square building, Ground & 1st floor, Western Express Highway, Mumbai 400069, T +91 2246107000, F +91 2246107099

