Bazaarcart Launches Make in India Store and Swachh Bharat Store

Delhi based online marketplace, Bazaarcart.com is geared up to introduce a new section in its Ecommerce Website & app. The Ecommerce player has reportedly decided to encourage the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan & Make in India initiative by creating a separate section & including a wide array of products like brooms, dustbins, garbage bags, toilet cleaners, air purifiers, gloves, masks and so forth. The Ecommerce Player is going to create a different section of reputed brand names like Dettol, Glamic, Catchy, Scotch Brite, Vim, Harpic and many other Small & medium recognized names and contribute to the PM’s clean India & Make in India dream.

According to the recently shared reports by Bazaarcart, under the Swachh Bharat campaign, they will offer the first-rate products at best prices to the customers so that they can leverage a clean and healthy regime. The company is including the trusted brands to provide maximum benefits to the buyers at minimum expenses.

The Swachh Bharat campaign was started in 2014 aiming to provide clean water, better disposal systems, clean and safe environment and a healthy surrounding in the villages as well as urban areas by 2019. Bazaarcart seems to be totally active to promote this initiative as it is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to contribute to the great cause.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched in front of 1500 people at Rashtrapati Bhavan. To keep the wheels moving, Bazaarcart is introducing a new section aiming the optimum benefits from the Swachh Bharat campaign.

Apart from the products to promote the Swachh Bharat campaign, Baazarcart has also launched Make in India Sector by including the most trusted Indian brands like Ramdev Patanjali, Sri Sri Ayurveda products, Dabur and any More. People more often than not go for the premium brands watching the flashy commercials but unknowingly they are not able to deliver the required goodness to their health and skin choosing such brands. The reliable and proven Ayurvedic brands like Ramdev Patanjali, Sri Sri Ayurvedic & Dabur bestows a user with optimum wellness at most reasonable prices. These products are made in India and by buying them; a user will not only be able to relish the goodness of centuries-old Ayurveda and holistic healing but also contribute to the Indian economy and a healthy environment. Bazaarcart has tied with many small & medium Scale manufacturers and are providing them the platform to showcase their products to customers of Delhi NCR.



The Baazarcart.com founder Shrenuj Jalan is very optimistic about this initiative. He recently opened up about this revolutionary step and quoted – “Idea is to create a Special Section where we are selling cleaning products at best prices to promote Swachhh Bharat Abhiyan & to create an awareness among the consumers & For this we have tied up with Many Indian as well as large MNC’s & On the other hand we have tied up with many small & medium Enterprises for our “Make in India” store & have given them a huge platform to compete with the Big MNCs in the emerging e-commerce segment.”

The Make in India and Swachh Bharat initiatives, both aim a better India where the citizens survive in a healthy, clean and an economically boosted Manufacturing environment. Baazarcart invites the Indian buyers to incline towards these products and help India grow like never before conquering all the barriers. BazaarCart is providing products at competitive prices to that the buyers can save more with every purchase and take care of their health and the surrounding in a more prolific way.