Bajaj Finserv Offers an Assured Gift Voucher of Rs.10,000 on Personal Loan

If you're looking to apply for a personal loan, Bajaj Finserv, India’s most diversified financial company, through its lending arm, Bajaj Finance has announced a flash sale on Personal Loans on loan amounts of Rs.5 lakh and above. The applicant with not only gain from low interest rates but also get an assured gift vouchers from Tanishq worth Rs. 10,000.

The flash sale that started on Monday, 10th April will last till Sunday, 16th April, 2017. Here are the details:



Loan amount Assured vouchers Rs.10 lakh and above Tanishq voucher worth Rs.10,000 Rs.5 lakh to Rs.9.99 lakh Tanishq voucher worth Rs.5,000

Personal Loan is one of the easiest option for quick funds. Be it a wedding, a family vacation, a medical emergency, higher education fees, or a home renovation, a personal loan can come very handy and is your solution to instant finance. With an exclusive offer running on personal loans, it may be the right time to apply for a personal loan.

Easy Approval and Disbursal

Bajaj Finserv lets you apply for a Personal Loan online from the comforts of your home or office. To top it up, your loan application will be approved instantly. Post approval, the loan amount is disbursed to your account within 72 hours. All you have to do is go on to the website, filling in your details and if you meet our eligibility criteria your application is approved.