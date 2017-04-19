Source : Axalta Coating Systems Wednesday, April 19, 2017 12:45PM IST (7:15AM GMT) NYSE:AXTA(NYSE:AXTA) Axalta Coating Systems Opens Regional Auto Refinish Training Centre in Dubai Newest Axalta facility will deliver superior refinish services for the region Dubai, United Arab Emirates Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has launched the first of a kind Automotive Refinish Training Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has launched the first of a kind Automotive Refinish Training Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Centre will provide expert training in the use of Axalta products used in the repainting of vehicles in body shops. The opening of the next generation facility follows the October 2016 opening of Axalta’s regional office in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA).



The Dubai Automotive Refinish Training Centre, Axalta’s 47th such center in the world, will host world class training programs for body shop, repair and refinish technicians to hone their skills and learn to use the latest coating technologies found in Spies Hecker®, Standox® and Cromax®, Axalta’s premium refinish coating brands, and other refinish brands which are available in eighteen countries in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.



“We are excited to be able to expand our presence in Dubai and the region over such a short time span,” said Charlie Shaver, Chairman and CEO of Axalta, who formally inaugurated the new facility. “The opening of this world-class customer learning and development facility highlights our commitment to invest in the region and support our customers. This interactive training and education facility establishes a solid foundation that will provides continuous support and development to vehicle repair specialists that will both enhance the level of refinishing services and optimize the use of Axalta technologies in the region.”



Axalta’s consistent investment in product development and technology solutions has resulted in innovative waterborne refinish coating systems that enable its customers to reduce waste while being more productive, profitable and sustainable. The Center will enable customers to maximize their use of these products which can reduce the time and energy needed to repaint vehicles.



"Decisions related to automotive repair are following global trends in favour of environmentally responsible products, as well as enabling refinish technicians to improve their productivity at work place while delivering superior car jobs results,” explained Fadi Medlej, Managing Director of MENA for Axalta. “The new facility will meet the needs of refinish technicians who will be trained in the use of all our products, and especially our latest waterborne products, be able to provide vehicles with a durable and beautiful finish.”



During the launch of the Automotive Refinish Training Centre, Axalta agents, customers and regional partners, and members of the media, participated in a series of hand-on activities including spray painting miniature cars, mixing colors and experiencing the differences between waterborne and solventborne coatings.



In 2016, Axalta spent $180 million on technology and product research and development which enabled the company to remain a leading supplier of coatings to light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the number one global coatings supplier in the refinish segment. The company is also the largest global coatings supplier to heavy duty truck and bus manufacturers and the number two global supplier of electrical insulation, powder and electrodeposition coatings.

