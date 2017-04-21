AWARE Gleneagles Global Hospitals Announces the Launch of Neuro Stroke HELPLINE

AWARE Gleneagles Global Hospitals, a Parkway Pantai Enterprise today announced the launch of a dedicated helpline number for quick management of Neurological Stroke. The helpline number was launched by leading neurologists Dr Suresh Reddy and Dr Rahul Konduri at AWARE Gleneagles Global Hospitals, LB Nagar today. Needy public can access this service by dialing 7330999641.

“The launch of a helpline number is intended to save lives of individuals by providing them access to the team of experts at AWARE Gleneagles Global Hospitals. The golden window period of 4 hours is extremely critical and as part of ‘Community Connect initiative, we plan to educate the general practitioners as well as the population at large to identify the symptoms of Neurological stroke and send them to the nearest hospital which provides specialized care”, said Dr Sharath Chandran, Chief Operating Officer (COO), AWARE Gleneagles Global Hospitals, LB Nagar.

“Neurological Stroke can lead to partial or full paralysis of the body, leading to a healthy individual running the risk of being bedridden for life. Timely treatment is extremely critical for management of stroke. Getting the person suspected of a stroke to the hospital where thrombolysis can be done is extremely critical, the window period available for all these treatments is 4 hours and its our duty to support these people to be accessible to treatment. Today we have a large number of patients among us who have been successfully been treated and managed after an episode of stroke”, said Dr Suresh Reddy, Senior Neuro Physician at AWARE Gleneagles Global Hospitals, LB Nagar.

Suresh(name changed), aged 35 years, who was treated at AWARE Gleneagles Global Hospitals six months back spoke about the need of timely intervention by Neurologists at AWARE Gleneagles Global Hospitals and how it helped him get back to his normal life. Raju is a father of 3 kids and is the sole breadwinner of the family. He urged on the need for every individual to have easy access to specialized treatment after the condition of stroke is detected.