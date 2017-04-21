Appreciation Galore for KISS from Five Union Ministers

Appreciations were showered on the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar by the five Union Ministers who visited it on April 15, 2017 and got a firsthand experience of its scale and scope. It is remarkable for any institution to be visited by as many as five Union Ministers on a same day. KISS is the world’s largest fully free, fully residential institute for 25,000 poorest of poor tribal boys and girls who are provided complete and holistic education from Kindergarten to Post Graduation along with lodging, boarding, health care facilities besides vocational and life skill empowerment.



Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Home Affairs appreciated the KISS model and explained that education is the most effective way to counter violence. “I am delighted to know that more than 25,000 poor tribal boys and girls are studying here, while over 8300 have already passed out”, he stated. It is a great service by KISS, because, otherwise, many among them would have joined the Naxal extremism and become a burden on the Government and people, he explained, adding that with its focus on education of the girl child, KISS is also contributing to check women’s trafficking.



Ignoring the ‘Z Category’ security cover provided to him, the Home Minister of India walked into the sea of children gathered to listen to him and freely mingled with them. It was an emotional moment for Shri Singh as he cried while interacting with the students. “There are very few people like Founder of KISS, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, who have made it a mission of his life to educate and develop the under privileged children”, he said. He promised to visit again and spend two days at the institute.



Shri Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development called KISS as the manifestation of “New India, aspiring India and shining India”. Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” and “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash” are translated into action here at KISS, he said. Students here learn values, tradition and culture, besides formal education, he remarked. Shri Javadekar mingled with the students and reciprocated their greetings. Shri Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister of Urban Development & Housing; Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information & Broadcasting said that visiting KISS was an incredible experience. “I am seeing the India envisaged by Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi”, he remarked. KISS is a novel institution where poverty alleviation is done through education, Shri Naidu said, adding that it is a role model and inspiration for all and all states should adopt this model.

Shri Vijay Goel, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports dedicated a Sports Authority of India’s Extension Centre at KISS. Students of KISS are very talented in sports and they have brought glory for the country at national and international level, he said. They are the country’s Olympic medal hope. KISS will be developed into a laboratory of sports, assured Shri Goel, who also freely mingled with the students reciprocating their greetings and singing with them.

Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who have visited KISS earlier also, said that this institute brings about real empowerment of tribal people at large scale at one place because of Prof. Samanta’s passion for the development of the underprivileged. KISS is a divine work which is being executed by Prof. Samanta for last 25 years, said Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana.

All the ministers were astonished to see the discipline maintained by 25,000 children, who sat through the day-long programme in perfect decorum. KISS is not only providing formal education, but completely transforming the tribal children; and it is reflected by their achievements in academics, extracurricular activities and sports at national and international level, they observed.



“I am thankful to the Union Ministers for visiting KISS. Their powerful words motivate 25,000 students of the institute”, said Prof. Samanta, who made it possible for 25000 students to dream and enabled them to chase the dream.