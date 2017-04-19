Anjum Waris Wins Mr. Delhi 2017 Contest

G-Town Society organized a contest of Mr. Delhi, 2017 at Tivoli Garden Chattarpur, New Delhi. The contest was completely based on the Respect for Women and themed on Women Empowerment. Anjum Waris (27 Years) from Tilak Nagar, Delhi was declared as the winner of the contest added to which Avinash S.Bhola was the 1st runner-up. Sachin Lakhanpal & Himanshu Singh were the 2nd Runner up of Mr. Delhi, 2017. On this occasion, Shahnaz Husain was the guest of honour.

The jury members, who judged the contest were famous Bollywood Actor Rajneesh Duggal, Actress Sherlyn Chopra, and Industrialist Vishal Bakshi. On this occasion, Rajneesh Duggal said that “Women empowerment is empowering the women to take their own decisions for their personal dependence. Empowering women is to make them independent in all aspects of mind, thought, rights, decisions, etc by leaving all the social and family limitations. It is meant to bring equality in the society for both male and female in all areas and eradicating gender biases.”



There were four rounds been conducted before reaching the final level of the contest. The first round was the introductory round and elimination was done in the second round. Later, the third round comprised of the jury equation round after clearing this round contestant stepped into the final round of the contest. The last round came with the very challenging questions for the contestants, all of which were related to women empowerment. The contestants were asked about what societal changes can be made for the women and how can they change the mentality of the society. Secondly, the contestants were asked about their opinion on what can be done to make women believe that approaching the police for the help is not futile. Such questions came in front of the participants to make them think and get to know about their perspective.

Exclusive collection of Envee Glasswear was showcased in the 2nd round.



During the show, Miku Kumar, fashion partner with Mr. Delhi showcased their spring summer '17 collection on April 15th. The collection consisted of pastel shade of Indian ethnic and indo western attires inspired by Indian traditions and had a strong message for the women to move ahead of whatever holds them back from achieving what they want to achieve.

On this glittering ceremony, Nishee Stephen said that, “the main aim of organizing Mr. Delhi 2017 by G-Town Society is to promote the young talents with a cause and through this pageant, we want to spread awareness among youth to give their contribution to the society for the upliftment and respect of women. The contestants were not judged by their look, but with their intelligence and attitude."

Hair & make-up done by Tony & Guy, Greater Kailash part-I, and costume by Dhruv Sehgal.The credit of the success of this event goes to G-Town Team Sanya Manocha, Dhruv Stephen, Sunny Sandy, and Nitin Arora.