Amar Ujala the Number 1 Newspaper of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Yet Again!

As per latest findings of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) July to December 2016, Amar Ujala has yet again become the number 1 newspaper of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with 22,57,323 copies (including 2,88,280 variant copies) and 2,62,760 copies respectively. The big story is Amar Ujala has left Dainik Jagran behind by 62,065 copies in UP and 71,210 copies in Uttarakhand.



One of the most important aspects of Amar Ujala’s growth story has been consistent leadership in the key market of Lucknow City with 1,96,184 copies. Also, Agra city (90,108 copies including variant 10,610), Allahabad city(1,02,096 copies including variant 46,119), Bareilly city (62,935 copies including variant 3928) & Moradabad City (50,370 copies) are other prominent markets of Uttar Pradesh where Amar Ujala has been at a consistent number 1 position and in Uttarakhand, Dehradun (1,64,843 copies) & Nainital (97,917 copies).

The dual strategy of growing high-value readership through skillful use of social media and expanding readership base in non-premium segments has not only helped readership growth but has helped Amar Ujala achieve multiplier effect for their advertising spends.



"Non city aspirational youth is now the holy grail of advertisers. Our product, content & marketing plan is about connecting this audience through continuous engagement process. Expansion in Hindi language readership and increase traction in advertising in the fast growing smaller towns of our footprint has helped us to reach the circulation numbers at this level” says Probal Ghosal, Director, Amar Ujala. He also adds, “Our circulation strategy has been to grow in cities with value readers at the same time reaching on to places where people consume branded/semi-branded products.”



With a focused circulation strategy to reach high-value audiences and strong packaging of news and analysis has given Amar Ujala a clear edge over rivals.