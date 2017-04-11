Source : Air New Zealand Tuesday, April 11, 2017 12:40PM IST (7:10AM GMT) Air New Zealand Takes Top Honours at TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Air New Zealand’s world class customer experience has been recognised with significant wins at TripAdvisor’s inaugural Travellers’ Choice® Awards for airlines. Air New Zealand’s world class customer experience has been recognised with significant wins at TripAdvisor’s inaugural Travellers’ Choice® Awards for airlines.



The airline has been awarded Best Premium Economy Class in the World, Best Airline in the South Pacific and has also been recognised overall as one of the world’s top 10 airlines. The awards are determined by the quantity and quality of TripAdvisor traveller reviews and ratings submitted over a 12-month period.



Air New Zealand’s General Manager Customer Experience Anita Hawthorne says the accolades reflect the airline’s commitment to delivering an outstanding experience on the 15 million customer journeys it facilitates every year.



“Listening to customer feedback has helped us make strides to improving our customer experience – including significant investment in new technologies, innovative in-flight products and aircraft interiors, and our new and refreshed lounge spaces.



“It’s incredibly satisfying to see customers acknowledge the efforts of our people to deliver a seamless travel experience, right across our network,” says Ms. Hawthorne.



Senior Vice President and General Manager for TripAdvisor Flights Bryan Saltzburg says: “We are proud to announce the inaugural Travellers’ Choice Awards for airlines, to help travellers make the most well-informed air travel decisions, based on the experiences of the global TripAdvisor community.



“The airline industry is investing billions of dollars in new aircraft and service enhancements to differentiate the flying experience and these awards recognise the carriers offering the very best experiences and value to the travelling public,” Mr. Saltzburg adds.



TripAdvisor collects traveller ratings for each airline, including customer service, inflight entertainment and seat comfort, among others. To read TripAdvisor traveller reviews and opinions for Air New Zealand see here.



Customers can also follow the conversation on Twitter at #travelerschoice. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

